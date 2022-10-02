Check Out Our Friends

South Park

Season 25 E 2 • 02/06/2022

The Marshes invite some friends over for dinner.

03:50

Credigree Weed Moves In
South ParkS25 E2

Steve Black opens Credigree Weed as an 100% Black-owned business across from Tegridy Farms.
02/10/2022
01:18

Black Puppy and White Puppy (Song)
South ParkS25 E2

A song about a black puppy and a white puppy living in harmony.
02/10/2022
02:41

Dinner with the Marshes
South ParkS25 E2

The Black family is invited to Tegridy Farms for dinner and the origin of their son's name is explained. 
02/10/2022
01:26

The Truth About Ice Cream
South ParkS25 E2

Steve Black feels like he's only at Tegridy Weed as the token Black person and doesn't have equal influence in the company.
02/10/2022
02:15

Social Equity in Marijuana
South ParkS25 E2

Randy attends a weed convention where the social equity of cannabis cultivation in this country is addressed. A tough talk is held within the Marsh family about their lack of Black friends.
02/10/2022
01:03

Come Work for Tegridy
South ParkS25 E2

Randy gives Steve a tour of the Tegridy Weed production facility and offers him a job as a co-executive of financial consulting.
02/10/2022
02:25

You Better Do A Lot of Reading
South ParkS25 E2

Stan sees his doctor in private as he's concerned he's horribly racist.
02/10/2022
01:53

Just Like Ben and Jerry
South ParkS25 E2

Randy Marsh recruits Steve Black to be his business partner for Tegridy Weed.
02/10/2022
01:22

Stan's Lost His Marbles
South ParkS25 E2

Stan urges his class to read the works of J.R.R. Tolkien so they can prevent terrible, offensive mistakes.
02/10/2022
01:15

I Suck
South ParkS25 E2

Stan realizes he has been mistaken about Tolkien's name this whole time.
02/10/2022
00:24

01:31

Don't Draw Attention to My Name
South ParkS25 E2

Tolkien didn't choose his name and asks his classmates to not draw further attention to it.
02/10/2022
00:24

My Mom Got a Job
South ParkS25 E3

Cartman asks Butters for help, in the all-new episode titled, "City People" premiering February 16 at 8p ET/PT on Comedy Central US.
02/13/2022
03:01

Fancy City People
South ParkS25 E3

A family from the city is shown a new house that just came on the market by Liane Cartman while Cartman swoops in with his own clients. South Park's Chamber of Commerce is excited about all the new business that city people are adding to their economy.
02/17/2022
01:46

Real Estate Agents Don't Do Anything
South ParkS25 E3

The South Park Chamber of Commerce takes matters into their own hands and tracks down the real estate agents.
02/17/2022
02:18

Tolkien's House for Sale
South ParkS25 E3

Cartman shows Tolkien's house, which has come on the market at just under $50 million.
02/17/2022
02:04

Too Many City People
South ParkS25 E3

Local business owners devise a plan to stop the city people from moving to South Park and the mayor declares "open season" on real estate agents.
02/17/2022
02:18

Get Out of the City
South ParkS25 E3

A commercial showcasing all the spacious homes and their amenities on sale in South Park. Cartman negotiates a deal for his clients with his mom.
02/17/2022
00:55

I'm Your Job
South ParkS25 E3

Liane Cartman breaks the news to Cartman about getting a job as a real estate agent.
02/17/2022
03:01

You're Scared and Jealous, Eric
South ParkS25 E3

During the Open House at Tolkien's house, Cartman's mom tries to have a conversation with him about her job.
02/17/2022
01:10

It's Legal Theft
South ParkS25 E3

Cartman enlists Butters' help to become a real estate agent.
02/17/2022