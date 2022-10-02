South Park
Just Like Ben and Jerry
Season 25 E 2 • 02/10/2022
Randy Marsh recruits Steve Black to be his business partner for Tegridy Weed.
01:31
Don't Draw Attention to My NameSouth ParkS25 E2
Tolkien didn't choose his name and asks his classmates to not draw further attention to it.
02/10/2022
03:50
Credigree Weed Moves InSouth ParkS25 E2
Steve Black opens Credigree Weed as an 100% Black-owned business across from Tegridy Farms.
02/10/2022
01:18
Black Puppy and White Puppy (Song)South ParkS25 E2
A song about a black puppy and a white puppy living in harmony.
02/10/2022
02:41
Dinner with the MarshesSouth ParkS25 E2
The Black family is invited to Tegridy Farms for dinner and the origin of their son's name is explained.
02/10/2022
01:26
The Truth About Ice CreamSouth ParkS25 E2
Steve Black feels like he's only at Tegridy Weed as the token Black person and doesn't have equal influence in the company.
02/10/2022
02:15
Social Equity in MarijuanaSouth ParkS25 E2
Randy attends a weed convention where the social equity of cannabis cultivation in this country is addressed. A tough talk is held within the Marsh family about their lack of Black friends.
02/10/2022
01:03
Come Work for TegridySouth ParkS25 E2
Randy gives Steve a tour of the Tegridy Weed production facility and offers him a job as a co-executive of financial consulting.
02/10/2022
02:25
You Better Do A Lot of ReadingSouth ParkS25 E2
Stan sees his doctor in private as he's concerned he's horribly racist.
02/10/2022
01:22
Stan's Lost His MarblesSouth ParkS25 E2
Stan urges his class to read the works of J.R.R. Tolkien so they can prevent terrible, offensive mistakes.
02/10/2022
01:15
I SuckSouth ParkS25 E2
Stan realizes he has been mistaken about Tolkien's name this whole time.
02/10/2022
01:53
Randy Marsh recruits Steve Black to be his business partner for Tegridy Weed.
02/10/2022
00:24
Check Out Our FriendsSouth ParkS25 E2
The Marshes invite some friends over for dinner.
02/06/2022
00:24
My Mom Got a JobSouth ParkS25 E3
Cartman asks Butters for help, in the all-new episode titled, "City People" premiering February 16 at 8p ET/PT on Comedy Central US.
02/13/2022
03:01
Fancy City PeopleSouth ParkS25 E3
A family from the city is shown a new house that just came on the market by Liane Cartman while Cartman swoops in with his own clients. South Park's Chamber of Commerce is excited about all the new business that city people are adding to their economy.
02/17/2022
01:46
Real Estate Agents Don't Do AnythingSouth ParkS25 E3
The South Park Chamber of Commerce takes matters into their own hands and tracks down the real estate agents.
02/17/2022
02:18
Tolkien's House for SaleSouth ParkS25 E3
Cartman shows Tolkien's house, which has come on the market at just under $50 million.
02/17/2022
02:04
Too Many City PeopleSouth ParkS25 E3
Local business owners devise a plan to stop the city people from moving to South Park and the mayor declares "open season" on real estate agents.
02/17/2022
02:18
Get Out of the CitySouth ParkS25 E3
A commercial showcasing all the spacious homes and their amenities on sale in South Park. Cartman negotiates a deal for his clients with his mom.
02/17/2022
00:55
I'm Your JobSouth ParkS25 E3
Liane Cartman breaks the news to Cartman about getting a job as a real estate agent.
02/17/2022
03:01
You're Scared and Jealous, EricSouth ParkS25 E3
During the Open House at Tolkien's house, Cartman's mom tries to have a conversation with him about her job.
02/17/2022