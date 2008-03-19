South Park
Really, Really High, M'Kay
Season 12 E 3 • 03/26/2008
Mr. Mackey divulges too much information about various ways to get high.
01:23
Britney's Had EnoughSouth ParkS12 E2
Realizing that she has been tricked by Stan and Kyle is the last straw for Britney.
03/19/2008
01:05
Bring That SexySouth ParkS12 E2
Britney's back in the recording studio to prove she's still got it.
03/19/2008
01:18
We Suck So HardSouth ParkS12 E2
Stan and Kyle visit what's left of Britney in the hospital.
03/19/2008
01:47
Britney Watch!South ParkS12 E2
Britney Spears camping trip becomes breaking news when she is secretly photographed.
03/19/2008
00:45
The Lame DebateSouth ParkS12 E2
Randy makes the boys watch a boring political debate between Obama and Clinton.
03/19/2008
00:46
Britney Watch! Part 2South ParkS12 E2
Britney is rushed to the hospital and the reporters focus on her crazy new look.
03/19/2008
01:12
Britney Watch! Part 3South ParkS12 E2
The media spots Britney in disguise despite her resemblance to a camel.
03/19/2008
01:30
She is Totally Lip-SyncingSouth ParkS12 E2
Britney Spears MTV performance fails to impress her fans or the media.
03/19/2008
01:23
A Ballsy New LookSouth ParkS12 E2
Britney's manager wants her to release a new song and show off her ballsy new look.
03/19/2008
01:10
Really, Really High, M'KaySouth ParkS12 E3
Mr. Mackey divulges too much information about various ways to get high.
03/26/2008
00:47
Poor Mr. KittySouth ParkS12 E3
Kenny volunteers to be the first to try getting high off of cat pee.
03/26/2008
00:21
Boys, Have You Seen My PenisSouth ParkS12 E5
Garrison is looking everywhere for his escaped penis.
04/09/2008
03:37
Here Comes the CavalrySouth ParkS12 E7
Franz learns a lot about pioneer life during his visit to Pioneer Village.
04/23/2008
00:51
Never Break CharacterSouth ParkS12 E7
Stan, Kyle, Jimmy and Wendy try to get a hold of the police.
04/23/2008
01:41
The Burger King BanditsSouth ParkS12 E7
The police surround Pioneer Village and the Bandits are forced to take the fourth grade class hostage.
04/23/2008
01:11
Cartman and Butters Are BustedSouth ParkS12 E7
Butters gets hysterical after he and Cartman think the police have been called in to find them.
04/23/2008
01:31
Sheriff McLawDog is DeadSouth ParkS12 E7
The fourth grade field trip to Pioneer Village is disrupted by thieves.
04/23/2008
02:51
Role Playing Goes Too FarSouth ParkS12 E7
The Thieves escape plan depends on a secret code.
04/23/2008