South Park

Really, Really High, M'Kay

Season 12 E 3 • 03/26/2008

Mr. Mackey divulges too much information about various ways to get high.

Britney's Had Enough
South ParkS12 E2

Realizing that she has been tricked by Stan and Kyle is the last straw for Britney.
03/19/2008
Bring That Sexy
South ParkS12 E2

Britney's back in the recording studio to prove she's still got it.
03/19/2008
We Suck So Hard
South ParkS12 E2

Stan and Kyle visit what's left of Britney in the hospital.
03/19/2008
Britney Watch!
South ParkS12 E2

Britney Spears camping trip becomes breaking news when she is secretly photographed.
03/19/2008
Crap on a Squirrel?
South ParkS12 E2

The Boys hope to make $100,000 dollars.
03/19/2008
The Lame Debate
South ParkS12 E2

Randy makes the boys watch a boring political debate between Obama and Clinton.
03/19/2008
Britney Watch! Part 2
South ParkS12 E2

Britney is rushed to the hospital and the reporters focus on her crazy new look.
03/19/2008
Britney Watch! Part 3
South ParkS12 E2

The media spots Britney in disguise despite her resemblance to a camel.
03/19/2008
She is Totally Lip-Syncing
South ParkS12 E2

Britney Spears MTV performance fails to impress her fans or the media.
03/19/2008
A Ballsy New Look
South ParkS12 E2

Britney's manager wants her to release a new song and show off her ballsy new look.
03/19/2008
Poor Mr. Kitty
South ParkS12 E3

Kenny volunteers to be the first to try getting high off of cat pee.
03/26/2008
Boys, Have You Seen My Penis
South ParkS12 E5

Garrison is looking everywhere for his escaped penis.
04/09/2008
Shelley's Broken Heart
South ParkS12 E6

Stan tries to console Shelley.
04/16/2008
Here Comes the Cavalry
South ParkS12 E7

Franz learns a lot about pioneer life during his visit to Pioneer Village.
04/23/2008
Never Break Character
South ParkS12 E7

Stan, Kyle, Jimmy and Wendy try to get a hold of the police.
04/23/2008
The Burger King Bandits
South ParkS12 E7

The police surround Pioneer Village and the Bandits are forced to take the fourth grade class hostage.
04/23/2008
Cartman and Butters Are Busted
South ParkS12 E7

Butters gets hysterical after he and Cartman think the police have been called in to find them.
04/23/2008
Sheriff McLawDog is Dead
South ParkS12 E7

The fourth grade field trip to Pioneer Village is disrupted by thieves.
04/23/2008
Role Playing Goes Too Far
South ParkS12 E7

The Thieves escape plan depends on a secret code.
04/23/2008
Let Go Butters!
South ParkS12 E7

Cartman drags a pissed-off Butters to Super Phun Thyme.
04/23/2008