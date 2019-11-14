South Park
She Must Poop Two Pounders
Season 23 E 8 • 11/28/2019
Cartman, Stan and Kenny are out to collect some fecal matter from Sheila.
Mulan Doesn't Address Trans IssuesSouth ParkS23 E7
Strong Woman's training session is interrupted when the PC Babies get upset by gender stereotypes on TV.
11/14/2019
00:59
Let's Hear It For Strong WomanSouth ParkS23 E7
On the eve of the Strong Woman Competition, Vice Principal Strong Woman provides some motivation to the girls or South Park Elementary.
11/14/2019
00:21
So… Second PlaceSouth ParkS23 E7
Strong Woman and PC Principal try to come to terms with her second place finish.
11/14/2019
00:46
We Just Watched the Tutorial for ThatSouth ParkS23 E7
Cartman tries to find a board game that the girls don’t know how to play. Unfortunately for him, Nichole, Tammy, and Kelly are hardcore gamers.
11/14/2019
01:38
SHE Is My Ex-BoyfriendSouth ParkS23 E7
Strong Woman reveals how she knows Heather Swanson.
11/14/2019
01:25
Boys and Girls Are DifferentSouth ParkS23 E7
Cartman, Butters and Scott go to Washington, DC to plead their case for separate board game clubs for boys and girls.
11/14/2019
01:14
No Gray Area on InclusionSouth ParkS23 E7
After losing his temper with Heather Swanson, Strong Woman helps PC Principal make things right.
11/14/2019
03:26
People Don't Look Up To LosersSouth ParkS23 E7
After Heather Swanson brags about her ability to beat any woman at anything, Nichole and Tammy challenge her to a board game competition.
11/14/2019
01:06
Bugbears Don't Have BallsSouth ParkS23 E7
The Dice Studz Gamers Club newest members do not receive a warm welcome.
11/14/2019
00:34
00:29
One For the LadiesSouth ParkS23 E8
It's an all-new intro for the reality show "One For the Ladies."
11/28/2019
00:38
Sheila Gets SickSouth ParkS23 E8
While addressing the women of South Park, about equal treatment for women, Sheila has a sudden onset of explosive diarrhea.
11/28/2019
02:03
Your Mom Has C DiffSouth ParkS23 E8
When Kyle and Ike learn about the procedure that can save their mom they swear to never let anyone else find out. Meanwhile, Sheila is so excited she tells everyone about her fecal transplant.
11/28/2019
01:35
You and Your MicrobiomeSouth ParkS23 E8
Kyle watches an informational video about the human microbiome.
11/28/2019
01:25
Can We Have Some of Your Poop?South ParkS23 E8
The girls invite Sheila out for lunch to learn more about her fecal transplant and ask her for some poop.
11/28/2019
02:02
Half of Our Cells Aren't HumanSouth ParkS23 E8
After a nightmare he can't explain, Kyle tries to get help from Cartman, Stan and Kenny.
11/28/2019
01:13
I Did It Myself… With a Turkey BasterSouth ParkS23 E8
After getting her own fecal transplant Harriet Biggle struts her stuff o the Streets of South Park
11/28/2019
01:55
Please Can We Have Your PoopSouth ParkS23 E8
Mr. Mackey enlists the boys' help to get the most sought after microbiome in the universe.
11/28/2019
00:55
A Lot of People Want Things From Tom BradySouth ParkS23 E8
Stan, Cartman convince Kenny to pose as a sick child as they try to get close enough to steal Tom Brady's poop.
11/28/2019