South Park

Half of Our Cells Aren't Human

Season 23 E 8 • 11/28/2019

After a nightmare he can't explain, Kyle tries to get help from Cartman, Stan and Kenny.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:22

It's Not So Easy
South ParkS23 E7

PC Principal attacks Heather Swanson on National TV.
11/14/2019
01:14

No Gray Area on Inclusion
South ParkS23 E7

After losing his temper with Heather Swanson, Strong Woman helps PC Principal make things right.
11/14/2019
03:26

People Don't Look Up To Losers
South ParkS23 E7

After Heather Swanson brags about her ability to beat any woman at anything, Nichole and Tammy challenge her to a board game competition.
11/14/2019
01:06

Bugbears Don't Have Balls
South ParkS23 E7

The Dice Studz Gamers Club newest members do not receive a warm welcome.
11/14/2019
00:34

She Must Poop Two Pounders
South ParkS23 E8

Cartman, Stan and Kenny are out to collect some fecal matter from Sheila.
11/28/2019
00:29

One For the Ladies
South ParkS23 E8

It's an all-new intro for the reality show "One For the Ladies."
11/28/2019
00:38

Sheila Gets Sick
South ParkS23 E8

While addressing the women of South Park, about equal treatment for women, Sheila has a sudden onset of explosive diarrhea.
11/28/2019
02:03

Your Mom Has C Diff
South ParkS23 E8

When Kyle and Ike learn about the procedure that can save their mom they swear to never let anyone else find out. Meanwhile, Sheila is so excited she tells everyone about her fecal transplant.
11/28/2019
01:35

You and Your Microbiome
South ParkS23 E8

Kyle watches an informational video about the human microbiome.
11/28/2019
01:25

Can We Have Some of Your Poop?
South ParkS23 E8

The girls invite Sheila out for lunch to learn more about her fecal transplant and ask her for some poop.
11/28/2019
02:02

Half of Our Cells Aren't Human
South ParkS23 E8

After a nightmare he can't explain, Kyle tries to get help from Cartman, Stan and Kenny.
11/28/2019
01:13

I Did It Myself… With a Turkey Baster
South ParkS23 E8

After getting her own fecal transplant Harriet Biggle struts her stuff o the Streets of South Park
11/28/2019
01:55

Please Can We Have Your Poop
South ParkS23 E8

Mr. Mackey enlists the boys' help to get the most sought after microbiome in the universe.
11/28/2019
00:55

A Lot of People Want Things From Tom Brady
South ParkS23 E8

Stan, Cartman convince Kenny to pose as a sick child as they try to get close enough to steal Tom Brady's poop.
11/28/2019
01:20

You Tainted Your Poo
South ParkS23 E8

Harriet, Linda and Laura all have devastating reactions after their DIY fecal transplants.
11/28/2019
01:10

Mr. Brady Is Using the Bathroom
South ParkS23 E8

Stan, Cartman and Kenny arrive at Tom Brady's house
11/28/2019
01:02

A Common Household Turkey Baster
South ParkS23 E8

A C. Diff epidemic sweeps through South Park and there isn't enough healthy feces to save everyone.
11/28/2019
01:54

So Much Spice
South ParkS23 E8

Led by the power of his microbiome, Kyle finds enough of Tom Brady's poop to save the town, and the universe.
11/28/2019
01:06

One Too Many for the Ladies
South ParkS23 E8

Armed with Tom Brady's poop, Kyle and the boys return to South Park with the cure to the C. Diff epidemic.
11/28/2019
00:47

Love Advice From Cartman
South ParkS23 E9

Scott turns to Cartman for advice about girls, but Cartman doesn’t believe in happily ever after.
12/05/2019
01:37

Please Can We Get Disney+
South ParkS23 E9

Scott asks his dad if they can get the latest streaming service.
12/05/2019