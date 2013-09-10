South Park

The Meeting Of The Vamp Kids

Season 17 E 4 • 10/23/2013

The remaining Goths interrupt the Vamp Kids to share news of the mysterious Emo camp.

01:16

HERE WE GO AGAIN!
South ParkS17 E3

Cartman continues to have nightmares in class, leading to another talk with Mr. Mackey and Tolkien.
10/09/2013
01:51

Yes, I Was Scared!
South ParkS17 E4

Poe's ghost arrives just in time to reveal the secret behind the Emo plants.
10/23/2013
00:28

Goth Kids' Intro
South ParkS17 E4

The Goth Kids non-conformist South Park intro.
10/23/2013
01:51

My Dark Little Princess
South ParkS17 E4

The Goth Kids' hardcore poetry session is interrupted by Henrietta's parents, who want to change their daughter's behavior.
10/23/2013
01:30

What IS The Difference?
South ParkS17 E4

The remaining Goths go to Child Protective Services and explain the difference between Goths and Emos.
10/23/2013
01:18

They Made Her EMO!!
South ParkS17 E4

The Goths wait for Henrietta's return from camp...but don't like the person who comes back.
10/23/2013
00:35

Douchebag Emo Kids
South ParkS17 E4

Henrietta hangs with the Emos, while the Goths are suspicious about what happened to her.
10/23/2013
01:30

Noooo Waaaay...
South ParkS17 E4

Tall Goth visits Henrietta and confronts her about what happened at Emo camp.
10/23/2013
01:06

DEATH AND DESPAIR!
South ParkS17 E4

Another Goth falls victim to the camp for troubled teens.
10/23/2013
00:55

Promise That You'll Kill Me
South ParkS17 E4

Depressed about their missing friends, Hair Flip and Little Goth come up with a plan involving the Vamp Kids.
10/23/2013
01:27

The Meeting Of The Vamp Kids
South ParkS17 E4

The remaining Goths interrupt the Vamp Kids to share news of the mysterious Emo camp.
10/23/2013
01:31

I Keep Cutting Myself
South ParkS17 E4

The Vamps and the Goths devise a plan to stop the Emo black magic.
10/23/2013
01:48

Summoning Edgar Allen Poe
South ParkS17 E4

The Vamps and Goths summon the godfather of death and despair to help fight the Emos.
10/23/2013
01:25

Emos are PLANTS?
South ParkS17 E4

The Tall Goth awakes to find himself face to face with a colony of Emos.
10/23/2013
00:52

Call Me NightPain
South ParkS17 E4

Edgar Allan Poe and the gang drive out to Troubled Acres to deal with the Emo problem.
10/23/2013
02:07

Invading Human Bodies
South ParkS17 E4

The mission to rescue Tall Goth is cut short by Emo betrayal.
10/23/2013
01:14

Organic Spore In My Head
South ParkS17 E4

After news about the Emo camp, Henrietta can finally be herself again.
10/23/2013
00:35

Come On Bro, KICK THE BABY!!
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle has bad news about Yo Gabba Gabba, and Ike does not take it well.
10/30/2013
01:27

A Nice Whooping Crane
South ParkS17 E5

Mr. Mackey introduces the school's new computer system, Intellilink.
10/30/2013
01:49

Not A Baby Anymore
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle tries to get some quality time with his brother watching Yo Gabba Gabba.
10/30/2013
01:47

Intellilink Is Amazing!
South ParkS17 E5

Kyle visits Mr. Mackey to get counseling about his little brother.
10/30/2013