South Park

Let Cartman Have It

Season 21 E 9 • 11/29/2017

Cartman and Heidi get into a hallway brawl because Cartman wants to watch Terrance & Phillip, with his friends, instead of going out on datenight with Heidi.

01:47

Water Bears
South ParkS21 E8

Nathan and Mimsy stop by to see how Jimmy and Timmy's science fair project is going.
11/15/2017
01:26

Judging Heidi
South ParkS21 E8

Mr. Mackey and Heidi argue about whether or not she will judge the Special Education Science Fair, on Saturday.
11/15/2017
01:23

Interesting Experiments
South ParkS21 E8

Heidi and Cartman try to convince Butters to judge the science fair, but are interrupted when men in dark suits descend upon the school.
11/15/2017
01:07

You're Getting Off Topic
South ParkS21 E8

While giving a presentation to the school, Heidi and Cartman get into an argument.
11/15/2017
02:15

Reaching New Fans
South ParkS21 E8

Nathan reveals that he and Mimsy are responsible for the Water Bear's evolution. Jimmy and Timmy's mysterious benefactors are not who they appear to be.
11/15/2017
02:12

What's In the Box
South ParkS21 E8

As Nathan and the NFL make a breakthrough with the Water Bears, Heidi convinces Mackey and PC Principal to shut down the science fair.
11/15/2017
01:50

I Don't Have to Listen to Anybody
South ParkS21 E8

Since no one else will act, Heidi decides to take care of the Water Bears herself.
11/15/2017
01:41

It's Saturday
South ParkS21 E8

With the science fair cancelled, Heidi and Cartman spend some time together. Meanwhile, after the loss of the Water Bears, the NFL devises a new plan to save the league.
11/15/2017
01:26

Role-Playing, Alright
South ParkS21 E9

Mr. Mackey and Miss Conduct try to role-play an appropriate work conversation.
11/29/2017
01:26

Comedy Geniuses
South ParkS21 E9

Terrance and Phillip pitch their new show idea to Netflix.
11/29/2017
01:10

Let Cartman Have It
South ParkS21 E9

11/29/2017
01:16

I'll Give you Two Pesos
South ParkS21 E9

All the kids, except Kyle, enjoy the "New Terrance & Phillip Show."
11/29/2017
01:34

With A Little Love
South ParkS21 E9

Vice Principal Strong Woman addresses the faculty of South Park Elementary, but PC Principal has something else on his mind.
11/29/2017
01:20

No More Doody Jokes
South ParkS21 E9

After taking a look at himself in the mirror, Kyle decides to make some changes.
11/29/2017
01:05

Hearing Them in Your Mind And Heart
South ParkS21 E9

PC Principal goes to the doctor for help with the strange "ringing" in his ears.
11/29/2017
01:28

You Want to Blame Farts?
South ParkS21 E9

Kyle goes to the new Vice Principal and offers his theory as to why the culture at the school is so toxic. Meanwhile, Cartman and Heidi play a prank on Kyle.
11/29/2017
01:01

You're Playing With Fire
South ParkS21 E9

PC Principal confides his feelings for Strong Woman to Mr. Mackey, and the two develop a plan.
11/29/2017
01:22

Mean Degrading Backwards Trash
South ParkS21 E9

While being interviewed, Kyle claims that Canada is to blame for the state of our country.
11/29/2017
00:44

A Safe Work Environment
South ParkS21 E9

Heather Conduct, a representative from Human Resources, arrives at the school to explain appropriate workplace relationships.
11/29/2017
01:34

Millennials Against Canada
South ParkS21 E9

Kyle and MAC shut down production of "The New Terrance & Phillip" show. Meanwhile, Stan and the rest of the boys ask Kyle to back off.
11/29/2017
00:57

Our Countries Better Be Prepared
South ParkS21 E9

The Canadian Prime Minister of Streaming arrives at the White House to demand the President of the United States do something about Millenials Against Canada.
11/29/2017