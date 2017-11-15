South Park
Mean Degrading Backwards Trash
Season 21 E 9 • 11/29/2017
While being interviewed, Kyle claims that Canada is to blame for the state of our country.
It's SaturdaySouth ParkS21 E8
With the science fair cancelled, Heidi and Cartman spend some time together. Meanwhile, after the loss of the Water Bears, the NFL devises a new plan to save the league.
Role-Playing, AlrightSouth ParkS21 E9
Mr. Mackey and Miss Conduct try to role-play an appropriate work conversation.
Comedy GeniusesSouth ParkS21 E9
Terrance and Phillip pitch their new show idea to Netflix.
Let Cartman Have ItSouth ParkS21 E9
Cartman and Heidi get into a hallway brawl because Cartman wants to watch Terrance & Phillip, with his friends, instead of going out on date night with Heidi.
I'll Give you Two PesosSouth ParkS21 E9
All the kids, except Kyle, enjoy the "New Terrance & Phillip Show."
With A Little LoveSouth ParkS21 E9
Vice Principal Strong Woman addresses the faculty of South Park Elementary, but PC Principal has something else on his mind.
No More Doody JokesSouth ParkS21 E9
After taking a look at himself in the mirror, Kyle decides to make some changes.
Hearing Them in Your Mind And HeartSouth ParkS21 E9
PC Principal goes to the doctor for help with the strange "ringing" in his ears.
You Want to Blame Farts?South ParkS21 E9
Kyle goes to the new Vice Principal and offers his theory as to why the culture at the school is so toxic. Meanwhile, Cartman and Heidi play a prank on Kyle.
You're Playing With FireSouth ParkS21 E9
PC Principal confides his feelings for Strong Woman to Mr. Mackey, and the two develop a plan.
Mean Degrading Backwards TrashSouth ParkS21 E9
A Safe Work EnvironmentSouth ParkS21 E9
Heather Conduct, a representative from Human Resources, arrives at the school to explain appropriate workplace relationships.
Millennials Against CanadaSouth ParkS21 E9
Kyle and MAC shut down production of "The New Terrance & Phillip" show. Meanwhile, Stan and the rest of the boys ask Kyle to back off.
Our Countries Better Be PreparedSouth ParkS21 E9
The Canadian Prime Minister of Streaming arrives at the White House to demand the President of the United States do something about Millenials Against Canada.
I Got a Little ChubSouth ParkS21 E9
Mr. Mackey and Miss Conduct's role-playing exercise is interrupted by a national emergency. Meanwhile, Kyle tells President Garrison precisely what he wants.
I'm Your Vice PrincipalSouth ParkS21 E9
PC Principal and Vice Principal Woman rush to make sure the school kids are safe while Canada's attacked.
He's Gonna Get MeSouth ParkS21 E10
The Whites try to calm their daughter who is convinced the President is out to get her. Meanwhile, Kyle tries to apologize, to Ike, for destroying Toronto.
Don't Brainwash Our KidsSouth ParkS21 E10
Mr. And Mrs. White bring their concerns to the Principal and Vice Principal, but PC Principal and Vice Principal Strong have other things on their minds.
Stand StrongSouth ParkS21 E10
While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
I Saw Him TooSouth ParkS21 E10
The kids of South Park realize that something strange is going on.
