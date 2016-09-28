South Park

Do Girls Not Have Balls?
South ParkS20 E3

Cartman and Heidi spend more time together and realize they may have more in common than they thought.
09/28/2016
02:27

Destroying the Evidence
South ParkS20 E3

Gerald destroys his computer and anything tying him to any trolling attack.
09/28/2016
02:28

He's Got My Vote
South ParkS20 E3

Randy changes his mind about the election and wants to share the news with Stephen. Meanwhile, the citizens of Denmark mourn the loss of Freja Ollegaurd.
09/28/2016
00:53

I'll Follow You
South ParkS20 E3

While disconnected from social media, Heidi and Eric share a joke and each other's company.
09/28/2016
01:27

You Go, Girl!
South ParkS20 E3

Freja Ollegaurd goes on a talk show to discuss @SkankHunt42's latest attacks and gets trolled on live TV.
09/28/2016
01:32

At Where, Sir? At Where?
South ParkS20 E3

The police question Gerald and Kyle about Cartman's mysterious disappearance from social media. Meanwhile the boys worry they might get caught for what they did to Cartman.
09/28/2016
01:53

My Opponent IS a LIAR and Cannot Be Trusted
South ParkS20 E3

At the first Presidential debate, Garrison speaks from the heart and tries to convince everyone to vote for his opponent.
09/28/2016
01:50

So Hot, Honey… Ugh
South ParkS20 E4

Gerald tells Sheila another lie, and pays a price.
10/12/2016
01:16

We Are Willing to Change
South ParkS20 E4

Kyle gathers the boys to discuss how they can show the girls respect, but Butters has a different idea.
10/12/2016
01:07

National Anthem Protest Redux
South ParkS20 E4

At the girls' volleyball game, Butters stages a protest during the Natinal Anthem.
10/12/2016
01:12

It Ruffles My Feathers
South ParkS20 E4

Carmtan and Heidi explain how much happier they are without social media.
10/12/2016
01:39

I Know Who You Are
South ParkS20 E4

The origin of the "troll" is explained, meanwhile Kyle tries to talk to his dad about how the girls have been treated online.
10/12/2016
00:40

Snakes in the Grass!
South ParkS20 E4

Butters tells Charlotte about everything happeing at school; but Charlotte already knows, and has some bad news for Butters.
10/12/2016
01:46

Meeting Dildo Shwaggins
South ParkS20 E4

Gerald meets the author of the mysterious notes he has been receiving.
10/12/2016
01:32

Doing Nothing
South ParkS20 E4

Gerald tries to enjoy staying off the message boards and doing nothing, but Sheila gets him a tempting gift.
10/12/2016
01:38

You're Not Alone
South ParkS20 E4

Out for walk, Gerald can't believe his luck when he comes across an addiction support group. He's surprised when he learns what addiction the rest of the group is facing.
10/12/2016
00:44

A PC Pretzel
South ParkS20 E4

The girls complain to PC Principal about the boys' latest stunt.
10/12/2016
00:41

Be Proud of Who You Are
South ParkS20 E4

Butters stages another Wieners Out protest.
10/12/2016
01:08

Going On a Run
South ParkS20 E4

The pressure gets to Gerald and he starts trolliing the internet, only to be caught in the act by Shiela.
10/12/2016
01:37

I'm Happier Now
South ParkS20 E4

Kyle apologizes to Cartman and explains why they need to take Butters down, but when Heidi shows up Kyle is at a loss for words.
10/12/2016
01:14

Only One Answer
South ParkS20 E4

Kyle makes a statement about the Wieners Out Movement. Meanwhile, Gerald meets the other Trolls.
10/12/2016