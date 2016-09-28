South Park
You Go, Girl!
Season 20 E 3 • 09/28/2016
Freja Ollegaurd goes on a talk show to discuss @SkankHunt42's latest attacks and gets trolled on live TV.
01:05
Come With MeSouth ParkS20 E3
Heidi and Eric find a way to connect after being disconnected.
09/28/2016
00:43
I Have a TheorySouth ParkS20 E3
PC Principal questions Stan, Kyle, Butters and Tolkien about their involvement with Cartman's disappearance from social media.
09/28/2016
00:43
Everyone Wants Member BerriesSouth ParkS20 E3
Randy visits a local farm that grows member berries, and discovers just how popular they really are.
09/28/2016
01:05
Everything SucksSouth ParkS20 E3
After Wendy breaks up with him, Stan's broken heart makes him realize that everyone is taking sides and everything sucks.
09/28/2016
00:54
Do Girls Not Have Balls?South ParkS20 E3
Cartman and Heidi spend more time together and realize they may have more in common than they thought.
09/28/2016
02:27
Destroying the EvidenceSouth ParkS20 E3
Gerald destroys his computer and anything tying him to any trolling attack.
09/28/2016
02:28
He's Got My VoteSouth ParkS20 E3
Randy changes his mind about the election and wants to share the news with Stephen. Meanwhile, the citizens of Denmark mourn the loss of Freja Ollegaurd.
09/28/2016
00:53
I'll Follow YouSouth ParkS20 E3
While disconnected from social media, Heidi and Eric share a joke and each other's company.
09/28/2016
01:32
At Where, Sir? At Where?South ParkS20 E3
The police question Gerald and Kyle about Cartman's mysterious disappearance from social media. Meanwhile the boys worry they might get caught for what they did to Cartman.
09/28/2016
01:53
My Opponent IS a LIAR and Cannot Be TrustedSouth ParkS20 E3
At the first Presidential debate, Garrison speaks from the heart and tries to convince everyone to vote for his opponent.
09/28/2016
01:27
01:03
I Don't Have Any FriendsSouth ParkS20 E3
After a conversation with Eric, Heidi realizes she may have been wrong about him.
09/28/2016
01:00
He Speaks the TruthSouth ParkS20 E3
At a campaign rally, Garrison once again tries and fails to convince his supporters he is not fit to be President of the United States.
09/28/2016
00:47
Let's Talk, BuddySouth ParkS20 E3
Gerald talks to Ike again about the horrific consequences of trolling.
09/28/2016
01:16
We Are Willing to ChangeSouth ParkS20 E4
Kyle gathers the boys to discuss how they can show the girls respect, but Butters has a different idea.
10/12/2016
01:07
National Anthem Protest ReduxSouth ParkS20 E4
At the girls' volleyball game, Butters stages a protest during the Natinal Anthem.
10/12/2016
01:12
It Ruffles My FeathersSouth ParkS20 E4
Carmtan and Heidi explain how much happier they are without social media.
10/12/2016
01:39
I Know Who You AreSouth ParkS20 E4
The origin of the "troll" is explained, meanwhile Kyle tries to talk to his dad about how the girls have been treated online.
10/12/2016
00:40
Snakes in the Grass!South ParkS20 E4
Butters tells Charlotte about everything happeing at school; but Charlotte already knows, and has some bad news for Butters.
10/12/2016