South Park
Be Proud of Who You Are
Season 20 E 4 • 10/12/2016
Butters stages another Wieners Out protest.
01:16
We Are Willing to ChangeSouth ParkS20 E4
Kyle gathers the boys to discuss how they can show the girls respect, but Butters has a different idea.
10/12/2016
01:07
National Anthem Protest ReduxSouth ParkS20 E4
At the girls' volleyball game, Butters stages a protest during the Natinal Anthem.
10/12/2016
01:12
It Ruffles My FeathersSouth ParkS20 E4
Carmtan and Heidi explain how much happier they are without social media.
10/12/2016
01:39
I Know Who You AreSouth ParkS20 E4
The origin of the "troll" is explained, meanwhile Kyle tries to talk to his dad about how the girls have been treated online.
10/12/2016
00:40
Snakes in the Grass!South ParkS20 E4
Butters tells Charlotte about everything happeing at school; but Charlotte already knows, and has some bad news for Butters.
10/12/2016
01:46
Meeting Dildo ShwagginsSouth ParkS20 E4
Gerald meets the author of the mysterious notes he has been receiving.
10/12/2016
01:32
Doing NothingSouth ParkS20 E4
Gerald tries to enjoy staying off the message boards and doing nothing, but Sheila gets him a tempting gift.
10/12/2016
01:38
You're Not AloneSouth ParkS20 E4
Out for walk, Gerald can't believe his luck when he comes across an addiction support group. He's surprised when he learns what addiction the rest of the group is facing.
10/12/2016
00:44
A PC PretzelSouth ParkS20 E4
The girls complain to PC Principal about the boys' latest stunt.
10/12/2016
01:08
Going On a RunSouth ParkS20 E4
The pressure gets to Gerald and he starts trolliing the internet, only to be caught in the act by Shiela.
10/12/2016
01:37
I'm Happier NowSouth ParkS20 E4
Kyle apologizes to Cartman and explains why they need to take Butters down, but when Heidi shows up Kyle is at a loss for words.
10/12/2016
01:14
Only One AnswerSouth ParkS20 E4
Kyle makes a statement about the Wieners Out Movement. Meanwhile, Gerald meets the other Trolls.
10/12/2016
01:27
A Schoool FundraiserSouth ParkS20 E5
At a school rally, Cartman and Heidi present their plan for a school fundraiser to help Denmark stop trolling.
10/19/2016
01:14
You Have to Answer to the PeopleSouth ParkS20 E5
Garrison tries to return to his teaching job at South Park Elementary only to be dragged back to the campaign by his staff.
10/19/2016
01:01
Let's Come Together as a SchoolSouth ParkS20 E5
Cartman and Heidi rally the school behind their "Danishes for Denmark" fundraiser. Meanwhile Garrison tries to escape his political supporters.
10/19/2016
00:56
Maybe We Can HelpSouth ParkS20 E5
Cartman and Heidi reach out to Denmark with a plan to reveal the Troll.
10/19/2016
00:58
Butters vs NellySouth ParkS20 E5
A fight between Nelly and Butters is interrupted by Cartman and Heidi.
10/19/2016
02:18
Did I Offend You?South ParkS20 E5
Garrison takes the stage at his latest campaign rally and offends a portion of his audience.
10/19/2016