South Park

A PC Pretzel

Season 20 E 4 • 10/12/2016

The girls complain to PC Principal about the boys' latest stunt.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:53

My Opponent IS a LIAR and Cannot Be Trusted
South ParkS20 E3

At the first Presidential debate, Garrison speaks from the heart and tries to convince everyone to vote for his opponent.
09/28/2016
01:50

So Hot, Honey… Ugh
South ParkS20 E4

Gerald tells Sheila another lie, and pays a price.
10/12/2016
01:16

We Are Willing to Change
South ParkS20 E4

Kyle gathers the boys to discuss how they can show the girls respect, but Butters has a different idea.
10/12/2016
01:07

National Anthem Protest Redux
South ParkS20 E4

At the girls' volleyball game, Butters stages a protest during the Natinal Anthem.
10/12/2016
01:12

It Ruffles My Feathers
South ParkS20 E4

Carmtan and Heidi explain how much happier they are without social media.
10/12/2016
01:39

I Know Who You Are
South ParkS20 E4

The origin of the "troll" is explained, meanwhile Kyle tries to talk to his dad about how the girls have been treated online.
10/12/2016
00:40

Snakes in the Grass!
South ParkS20 E4

Butters tells Charlotte about everything happeing at school; but Charlotte already knows, and has some bad news for Butters.
10/12/2016
01:46

Meeting Dildo Shwaggins
South ParkS20 E4

Gerald meets the author of the mysterious notes he has been receiving.
10/12/2016
01:32

Doing Nothing
South ParkS20 E4

Gerald tries to enjoy staying off the message boards and doing nothing, but Sheila gets him a tempting gift.
10/12/2016
01:38

You're Not Alone
South ParkS20 E4

Out for walk, Gerald can't believe his luck when he comes across an addiction support group. He's surprised when he learns what addiction the rest of the group is facing.
10/12/2016
00:44

A PC Pretzel
South ParkS20 E4

The girls complain to PC Principal about the boys' latest stunt.
10/12/2016
00:41

Be Proud of Who You Are
South ParkS20 E4

Butters stages another Wieners Out protest.
10/12/2016
01:08

Going On a Run
South ParkS20 E4

The pressure gets to Gerald and he starts trolliing the internet, only to be caught in the act by Shiela.
10/12/2016
01:37

I'm Happier Now
South ParkS20 E4

Kyle apologizes to Cartman and explains why they need to take Butters down, but when Heidi shows up Kyle is at a loss for words.
10/12/2016
01:14

Only One Answer
South ParkS20 E4

Kyle makes a statement about the Wieners Out Movement. Meanwhile, Gerald meets the other Trolls.
10/12/2016
01:27

A Schoool Fundraiser
South ParkS20 E5

At a school rally, Cartman and Heidi present their plan for a school fundraiser to help Denmark stop trolling.
10/19/2016
01:14

You Have to Answer to the People
South ParkS20 E5

Garrison tries to return to his teaching job at South Park Elementary only to be dragged back to the campaign by his staff.
10/19/2016
01:01

Let's Come Together as a School
South ParkS20 E5

Cartman and Heidi rally the school behind their "Danishes for Denmark" fundraiser. Meanwhile Garrison tries to escape his political supporters.
10/19/2016
00:56

Maybe We Can Help
South ParkS20 E5

Cartman and Heidi reach out to Denmark with a plan to reveal the Troll.
10/19/2016
00:58

Butters vs Nelly
South ParkS20 E5

A fight between Nelly and Butters is interrupted by Cartman and Heidi.
10/19/2016
02:18

Did I Offend You?
South ParkS20 E5

Garrison takes the stage at his latest campaign rally and offends a portion of his audience.
10/19/2016