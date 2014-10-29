South Park
Built an Addiction Machine
Season 18 E 6 • 11/05/2014
The Minister of Mobile Gaming is finally called out about his game preying on people's addictions.
Watching
01:31
Gargantuan Thicket of Madness!South ParkS18 E5
After being saved by Craig's Mom, the whole town gathers to honor her bush.
10/29/2014
01:39
I Mean, Come OnSouth ParkS18 E6
The boys talk to Stan about missing school, and then confront Jimmy about pushing the game on other kids.
11/05/2014
01:43
Seeing Through The CharadeSouth ParkS18 E6
The Prince of Canada and Minister of Mobile Gaming explain the model behind "freemium" games to Terrance and Phillip.
11/05/2014
01:04
I HAD a ProblemSouth ParkS18 E6
Stan's parents confront him about his reckless mobile spending. Later, they discuss where his addictive tendencies came from.
11/05/2014
00:57
Everyone Is Doing This?South ParkS18 E6
Terrance and Phillip get a lesson on the five principles of "freemium" games.
11/05/2014
01:12
Please Drink ResponsiblySouth ParkS18 E6
The Canadian Government vows to start an awareness campaign about playing mobile games in moderation.
11/05/2014
01:12
You Two Have DemonsSouth ParkS18 E6
Randy takes Stan to the casino to witness Grandpa Marsh's gambling, and then confronts them both about their addictions.
11/05/2014
01:08
I LOST MY CRUTCHES!South ParkS18 E6
Jimmy comes clean about his own mobile gaming demons.
11/05/2014
01:16
It's Called A SMORGASVEINSouth ParkS18 E6
Stan continues to buy more Canadough, and Randy has finally had enough.
11/05/2014
01:09
I Need HelpSouth ParkS18 E6
After Stan admits he has a problem, Jimmy offers his advice. Meanwhile, the boys get the word out about Terrance and Phillip hiring "pushers".
11/05/2014
00:58
Built an Addiction MachineSouth ParkS18 E6
The Minister of Mobile Gaming is finally called out about his game preying on people's addictions.
11/05/2014
01:04
BEELZABOOT!South ParkS18 E6
The Minister of Mobile Gaming finally reveals his true self.
11/05/2014
01:30
Kid's Got DemonsSouth ParkS18 E6
After explaining the cause of addiction, Satan borrows Stan's soul.
11/05/2014
01:38
Stan vs. The Canadian DevilSouth ParkS18 E6
With the power of Satan inside him, Stan descends on Canada and battles Beelzaboot.
11/05/2014
01:04
Get Off Your High Horse!South ParkS18 E6
Canada finally returns to normal. Meanwhile, Stan and Grandpa Marsh play board games to avoid their addictions.
11/05/2014
01:41
It's All So Reallll!!South ParkS18 E7
With Cartman as his guide, Butters visits the school in "virtual reality".
11/12/2014
00:45
Cure De GarsSouth ParkS18 E7
Cartman tells the boys about his latest prank on Butters.
11/12/2014
01:36
I'M A BAAAAD MAN!South ParkS18 E7
Butters goes off the grid in "virtual reality" and winds up getting stabbed by a hooker.
11/12/2014
01:49
Manipulate RealitySouth ParkS18 E7
Cartman surprises Butters in the hospital with some shocking news... none of this is real.
11/12/2014
01:42
Malfunction With The HeadsetSouth ParkS18 E7
Customer Service calls Cartman with news that HE is actually the one stuck in virtual reality.
11/12/2014