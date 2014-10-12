South Park
Okay Okay... Go Ahead!
Season 18 E 10 • 12/10/2014
The South Park Police recount a confrontation between Tupac and Michael Jackson.... then Cartman Bra "trendscends".
01:05
Bill Cosby is Here to See YouSouth ParkS18 E10
Bill Cosby recruits Kyle and his hashtag for the big Holiday Special.
12/10/2014
01:03
Did You Choke Him?South ParkS18 E10
Randy goes to the police to get help with the hologram conspiracy.
12/10/2014
01:15
Blumpkin CatchersSouth ParkS18 E10
Cartman Bra provides commentary during the Record Producer's meeting.
12/10/2014
01:49
ALLEGEDLY!!South ParkS18 E10
At the police station, Randy teams up with Michael Jackson's hologram. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Ike and the other kindergartners.
12/10/2014
01:04
A Black Guy Walked Into The Police StationSouth ParkS18 E10
Tupac's hologram pays a visit to the South Park Police.
12/10/2014
01:21
Lorde Is My DadSouth ParkS18 E10
After trying to confront Cartman Bra, Stan finally reveals the truth about his dad.
12/10/2014
00:45
Kurt Cobain's HologramSouth ParkS18 E10
During the holiday special, Kurt Cobain sings "Up On The Housetop".
12/10/2014
00:39
Iggy and Elvis DuetSouth ParkS18 E10
Iggy Azalea and Elvis Presley's hologram share a tune about Christmas.
12/10/2014
01:03
MehSouth ParkS18 E10
The Record Producer shares his story about when he became a grandpa.
12/10/2014
01:03
Bill Cosby and Taylor Swift DuetSouth ParkS18 E10
The holiday special continues with Bill Cosby and Taylor Swift's rendition of "It's Snowing Out There". Meanwhile, Cartman Bra starts to trend outside the TV.
12/10/2014
01:02
01:31
#WeBelieveInYouSouth ParkS18 E10
With everyone watching, Kyle takes the opportunity to reach out to his brother.
12/10/2014
00:48
PewDiePie Saves ChristmasSouth ParkS18 E10
With everyone sick of Cartman Bra, PewDiePie comes to the rescue.
12/10/2014
00:52
STAY AWESOMESouth ParkS18 E10
With the help of PewDiePie, Stan and Kyle learn something today.
12/10/2014
01:47
Watch Your Microaggressions, BroSouth ParkS19 E1
Cartman's plan to frame PC Principal backfires.
09/16/2015
01:02
My FRIEND, Kyle?South ParkS19 E1
After hearing that the PC people have targeted Kyle, Cartman vows to help.
09/16/2015
02:04
You PC, Bro?!South ParkS19 E1
Randy, Gerald and the rest of the dads discuss Kyle's detention and discover there are more PC bros in town.
09/16/2015
01:56
Excuse My LanguageSouth ParkS19 E1
Kyle gets called into PC Principal's office after making a comment about Caitlyn Jenner.
09/16/2015
02:08
Randy Pledges PC DeltaSouth ParkS19 E1
Randy accidentally joins the fraternity of PC bros. And after a long night of being socially aware, he explains the goals of his new group to Sharon.
09/16/2015
01:26
Check Someone's PrivilegeSouth ParkS19 E1
Randy must prove he really understands what it is to be PC, in order to pass his final test and join PC Delta.
09/16/2015