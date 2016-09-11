South Park
Almost the First Gentleman
Season 20 E 7 • 11/09/2016
Bill Clinton visits the Stotch's to speak with Butters.
More
Watching
01:33
Never Gonna Give You UpSouth ParkS20 E7
Gerald finally enters the server room to destroy TrollTrace.com, but gets RickRolled.
11/09/2016
00:59
Complete BedlamSouth ParkS20 E7
The news covers the fallout of the TrollTrace.com hack against Fort Collins.
11/09/2016
01:55
We're Very Close to the EndSouth ParkS20 E7
Bill Clinton and Butters have a heart-to-heart. Meanwhile Cartman and Heidi plan for their trip to Mars.
11/09/2016
00:51
Daddy Called You a PussySouth ParkS20 E7
Gerald Facetimes Ike to let him know everything is okay, but Kyle interrupts the conversation.
11/09/2016
01:04
Garrison, what have you done?!South ParkS20 E7
Randy confronts Garrison and Caitlyn about the results of the Presidential Election.
11/09/2016
01:03
You're a TRAITOR!South ParkS20 E7
Cartman goes to Butters for help, but Butters accuses him of being a traitor for not sticking with his kind.
11/09/2016
00:48
Women Can Be Anything... Except PresidentSouth ParkS20 E7
Randy, Sharon, and Shelley argue about the election and Star Wars, but Randy makes a compelling argument.
11/09/2016
01:57
Enjoying the Frikadellers?South ParkS20 E7
Lennard Bedrager confides in Gerald about what finally drove Freja Ollengaurd to commit suicide.
11/09/2016
00:57
Are You Any Good at Changing Your Voice?South ParkS20 E7
Gerald prepares for his secret mission to Denmark.
11/09/2016
01:20
Miller. Von Miller.South ParkS20 E7
Gerald arrives in Denmark and comes face-to-face with Lennard Bedrager, the man in charge of TrollTrace.com.
11/09/2016
01:00
Almost the First GentlemanSouth ParkS20 E7
Bill Clinton visits the Stotch's to speak with Butters.
11/09/2016
00:54
You Can't Stop BelievingSouth ParkS20 E7
Heidi and Cartman console each other after the election.
11/09/2016
00:54
Pressing PickleSouth ParkS20 E7
With the help of Bill and Bill, Stan tries to reconcile with Wendy.
11/09/2016
01:30
You Mean Like James Bond?South ParkS20 E7
Gerald accepts a secret mission to infiltrate TrollTrace.com.
11/09/2016
01:23
Bill Clinton's Gentlemen's ClubSouth ParkS20 E7
PC Principal introduces the only man who can help heal the divide in the country, Bill Clinton.
11/09/2016
00:53
Who's In Charge, MemberSouth ParkS20 E8
The party at the White House is interrupted by the Old Memberberry.
11/16/2016
01:10
No SecretsSouth ParkS20 E8
With all the trolls in custody, Lennart Bedrager reveals TrollTrace.com's plans.
11/16/2016
00:35
Make Our New World BetterSouth ParkS20 E8
While waiting to leave for Mars, Cartman and Heidi run into an old friend.
11/16/2016
01:07
Pentagon TourSouth ParkS20 E8
Garrison gets a tour of the Pentagon and access to all of United States' secrets.
11/16/2016
01:10
DON'T EAT THE MEM'BRIES!South ParkS20 E8
The UK government tries to warn President-Elect Garrison about the dangers of the Memberberries, but Garrison takes the warning as a threat.
11/16/2016