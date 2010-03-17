South Park
Buffalo Soldier
Season 14 E 3 • 03/31/2010
Randy finally gets his prescription for weed.
01:28
Turd in the Punch BowlSouth ParkS14 E1
The sex addicts review the fundamental problem behind their addiction.
03/17/2010
01:37
The Only ExplanationSouth ParkS14 E1
The scientists voice their concerns about an epidemic to President Obama.
03/17/2010
01:07
What Exactly Are We Doing NOW?South ParkS14 E1
Cartman and Stan get more into the video game, while Butters and Kyle continue therapy.
03/17/2010
01:29
Find the Wizard AlienSouth ParkS14 E1
The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.
03/17/2010
01:54
Killing the AddictionSouth ParkS14 E1
Kyle and Butters join the government's hunt for the evil wizard alien.
03/17/2010
01:43
Sex Addiction Is No MoreSouth ParkS14 E1
The nation is saved from the sex epidemic and the healing process can finally begin.
03/17/2010
02:15
We Only Sell Marijuana HereSouth ParkS14 E3
The boys after-practice tradition hits a serious road block.
03/31/2010
01:01
No ReferralSouth ParkS14 E3
Randy gets his physical and is pissed to discover he's in perfect health.
03/31/2010
01:02
DRIVE FASTER!!South ParkS14 E3
Cartman and his mom drive to the nearest chicken joint, only to get more bad news.
03/31/2010
02:07
Microwaving Your BallsSouth ParkS14 E3
Randy tries his best to get cancer, while Cartman tries to fight his addiction.
03/31/2010
01:17
A Risky BusinessSouth ParkS14 E3
Cartman finds a source for his addiction, but winds up owing them big time.
03/31/2010
01:03
It's Like a Hoppity Hop!South ParkS14 E3
After visiting the weed store, Randy finds a new use for his balls.
03/31/2010
01:02
Women Love Huge Balls?South ParkS14 E3
At poker night, Randy brags about his big balls.
03/31/2010
01:34
The Balls On Those GuysSouth ParkS14 E3
Cartman gets further involved with the chicken syndicate, while swollen balls take South Park by storm.
03/31/2010
01:31
ChickenfaceSouth ParkS14 E3
Eric sits down and gets serious with the chicken supplier.
03/31/2010
01:31
My Eyes Are Up HereSouth ParkS14 E3
Randy's swollen balls are starting to get in the way of his weed habit.
03/31/2010
00:54
What's Ridiculous?South ParkS14 E3
The men with cancer protest outside of the weed shop.
03/31/2010