South Park

Fat Camp

Season 4 E 15 • 12/06/2000

Cartman's family and friends have intervened and are forcing him to trim down. While Cartman's away, Kenny's star is on the rise when he gets his own reality TV show.

S4 • E5
Cartman Joins NAMBLA

Cartman decides to seek friendship using the Internet, and finds an older man who is more than willing to be his friend...and more.
06/21/2000
S4 • E6
Cherokee Hair Tampons

Kyle needs a kidney transplant and Cartman is discovered to be the perfect donor. Cartman gladly offers his kidney to Kyle -- for the price of $10 million dollars.
06/28/2000
S4 • E7
Chef Goes Nanners

Chef's passionate protest declaring the South Park flag racist enflames the entire town.
07/05/2000
S4 • E8
Something You Can Do With Your Finger

"Fingerbang" is the newest boy band starring all the boys and it's also Cartman's latest scheme to make a million dollars.
07/12/2000
S4 • E9
Do The Handicapped Go To Hell?

The boys learn in Sunday school that they must confess their sins, but worry about Timmy since all he can say is his own name.
07/19/2000
S4 • E10
Probably

Cartman's flock begins to grow and the children begin plans to build him a Church. Meanwhile, Satan turns to God for advice.
07/26/2000
S4 • E11
Fourth Grade

The boys devise a plan to travel back in time a full year and return to the third grade, with the help of Timmy and his electronic wheelchair.
11/08/2000
S4 • E12
Trapper Keeper

When Cartman finally stops bragging about his new Trapper Keeper, a stranger informs him that it will eventually take over the world and destroy humankind, if they don't destroy it first.
11/15/2000
S4 • E13
Helen Keller! The Musical

When Butters informs the fourth graders that the Kindergarteners school play is a magnificent sight to behold, they go through a lot of pain to make sure they beat the tiny tots' show.
11/22/2000
S4 • E14
Pip

When Pip is offered the opportunity to become a gentleman he goes to London only to discover that Miss Havisham plans to break his heart.
11/29/2000
S4 • E15
Fat Camp

Cartman's family and friends have intervened and are forcing him to trim down. While Cartman's away, Kenny's star is on the rise when he gets his own reality TV show.
12/06/2000
S4 • E16
The Wacky Molestation Adventure

To get back at his parents for not letting him go to a concert, Kyle tells the police that his parents molested him. Soon, the whole town is free of adults and divided into two rival cities.
12/13/2000
S4 • E17
A Very Crappy Christmas

When Mr. Hankey skips Christmas, the boys find him living with his alcoholic wife and their three little nuggets. He tells them that no one is into Christmas anymore.
12/20/2000
S5 • E1
It Hits The Fan

The you-know-what hits the fan 162 times when the citizens of South Park tune in to hear the word "shit" on a popular TV show.
06/20/2001
S5 • E2
Cripple Fight!

Big Gay Al returns to South Park as the new scout leader. When he is fired for being gay, the boys rally to his defense with the help of the new "handi-capable" kid, Jimmy.
06/27/2001
S5 • E3
Super Best Friends

Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny discover David Blaine, magician and cult leader, performing in the streets of South Park. Stan finds out early that the Blainiacs are not as nice as everyone thinks. He tries to convince the other boys they've been brainwashed, but they have forsaken their friends and families. Teaming up with Jesus, Stan calls upon all the Super Best Friends to destroy the magician and thwart the mass suicide pact he has launched.
07/04/2001
S5 • E4
Terrance and Phillip: Behind the Blow

When the boys discover Terrance and Philip have called it quits, they'll go to any lengths to reunite the duo and recruit them for South Park's Earth Day festivities.
07/18/2001
S5 • E4
Scott Tenorman Must Die

Cartman tries to convince the boys and their friends to help him.
07/11/2001
S5 • E5
Cartmanland

Cartman inherits a million dollars from his grandmother and fulfills his lifelong dream of owning his own amusement park: Cartmanland!
07/25/2001
S5 • E6
Proper Condom Use

Everything is resolved in time for Cartman to manually stimulate another dog to orgasm.
08/01/2001
S5 • E7
Towelie

When the government steals their new Gamesphere, the boys will stop at nothing to get it back.
08/08/2001