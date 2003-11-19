South Park
Goobacks
Season 8 E 7 • 04/28/2004
Humans from the year 4035 are traveling to South Park through a recently opened time portal and are looking for work.
S7 • E12South ParkAll About Mormons
A Mormon kid moves to South Park and it's up to Stan to kick his ass. But when Stan and his dad meet their new Mormon neighbors, they become fascinated with how genuinely nice they are.
11/19/2003
S7 • E13South ParkButt Out
After singing and dancing representatives from an anti-smoking campaign rap about the dangers of smoking, the kids at South Park Elementary realize how cool it really is and take up the habit.
12/03/2003
S7 • E14South ParkRaisins
After Wendy breaks up with Stan the boys take him to "Raisins," a local restaurant known for its great chicken wings and hot girls.
12/10/2003
S7 • E15South ParkIt's Christmas in Canada
The town decides to cancel Christmas and take up a collection when Ike's Canadian birth parents show up unexpectedly and want their baby back.
12/17/2003
S8 • E1South ParkGood Times With Weapons
The boys are transformed into Japanese Warriors after they trick a vendor and buy martial arts weapons at a local flea market.
03/17/2004
S8 • E2South ParkUp the Down Steroid
Jimmy is in training for the upcoming Special Olympics and he's determined to win at any cost.
03/24/2004
S8 • E3South ParkThe Passion of the Jew
Kyle finally sees the blockbuster movie "The Passion of the Christ" and admits that Cartman has been right about the Jewish people all along.
03/31/2004
S8 • E4South ParkYou Got F'd in the A
Stan convinces a Goth Kid to be in his crew.
04/07/2004
22:00
S8 • E5South ParkAWESOM-O
Kyle, Stan and Kenny start asking questions about Cartman's robot motives.
04/14/2004
21:59
S8 • E6South ParkThe Jeffersons
The children of South Park are attracted to "Mr. Jefferson," the new neighbor in town, and Cartman goes out of his way to get "Mr. Jefferson" to love him best.
04/21/2004
22:00
S8 • E8South ParkDouche and Turd
A PETA protest against the use of a cow as South Park Elementary's mascot forces the student body to choose a new one.
10/27/2004
S8 • E9South ParkSomething Wall-Mart This Way Comes
In order to save South Park, Stan and Kyle have to find a way to destroy the ever-expanding Wall-Mart superstore while keeping Cartman from stabbing them in the back.
11/03/2004
S8 • E10South ParkPreschool
Miss Claridge catches on fire again and Trent goes back to jail.
11/10/2004
S8 • E11South ParkQuest For Ratings
The boys can't think of a good show idea on their own.
11/17/2004
S8 • E12South ParkStupid Spoiled Whore Video Playset
Disturbed by the corruptive influence Paris Hilton has on all little girls in South Park, one of the town's favorite citizens challenges her to a "whore-off."
12/01/2004
S8 • E13South ParkCartman's Incredible Gift
After sustaining a severe head injury, Cartman appears to have the power to see into the future. South Park detectives are quick to enlist his help in cracking unsolved murder cases.
12/08/2004
S8 • E14South ParkWoodland Critter Christmas
Stan agrees to help a group of adorable woodland critters build a manger in anticipation of the birth of their Lord and Savior, only to find out that they serve Satan.
12/15/2004
S9 • E1South ParkMr. Garrison's Fancy New Vagina
Mrs. Garrison -- formerly Mr. -- can now pee sitting down!
03/09/2005
S9 • E2South ParkDie Hippie, Die
Stan feels the mall is evil.
03/16/2005