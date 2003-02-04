South Park

Butt Out

Season 7 E 13 • 12/03/2003

After singing and dancing representatives from an anti-smoking campaign rap about the dangers of smoking, the kids at South Park Elementary realize how cool it really is and take up the habit.

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04/23/2003
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S7 • E7
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04/30/2003
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S7 • E8
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10/22/2003
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S7 • E9
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10/29/2003
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S7 • E10
South Park
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S7 • E11
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11/12/2003
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S7 • E12
South Park
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A Mormon kid moves to South Park and it's up to Stan to kick his ass. But when Stan and his dad meet their new Mormon neighbors, they become fascinated with how genuinely nice they are.
11/19/2003
Full Ep
21:59

S7 • E13
South Park
Butt Out

After singing and dancing representatives from an anti-smoking campaign rap about the dangers of smoking, the kids at South Park Elementary realize how cool it really is and take up the habit.
12/03/2003
Full Ep
00:00
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S7 • E14
South Park
Raisins

After Wendy breaks up with Stan the boys take him to "Raisins," a local restaurant known for its great chicken wings and hot girls.
12/10/2003
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S7 • E15
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S8 • E1
South Park
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S8 • E2
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S8 • E3
South Park
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03/31/2004
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S8 • E4
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04/07/2004
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S8 • E5
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04/14/2004
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S8 • E6
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04/21/2004
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S8 • E7
South Park
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04/28/2004
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S8 • E8
South Park
Douche and Turd

A PETA protest against the use of a cow as South Park Elementary's mascot forces the student body to choose a new one.
10/27/2004