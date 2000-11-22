South Park
Cartmanland
Season 5 E 5 • 07/25/2001
Cartman inherits a million dollars from his grandmother and fulfills his lifelong dream of owning his own amusement park: Cartmanland!
S4 • E13South ParkHelen Keller! The Musical
When Butters informs the fourth graders that the Kindergarteners school play is a magnificent sight to behold, they go through a lot of pain to make sure they beat the tiny tots' show.
11/22/2000
S4 • E14South ParkPip
When Pip is offered the opportunity to become a gentleman he goes to London only to discover that Miss Havisham plans to break his heart.
11/29/2000
S4 • E15South ParkFat Camp
Cartman's family and friends have intervened and are forcing him to trim down. While Cartman's away, Kenny's star is on the rise when he gets his own reality TV show.
12/06/2000
S4 • E16South ParkThe Wacky Molestation Adventure
To get back at his parents for not letting him go to a concert, Kyle tells the police that his parents molested him. Soon, the whole town is free of adults and divided into two rival cities.
12/13/2000
S4 • E17South ParkA Very Crappy Christmas
When Mr. Hankey skips Christmas, the boys find him living with his alcoholic wife and their three little nuggets. He tells them that no one is into Christmas anymore.
12/20/2000
S5 • E1South ParkIt Hits The Fan
The you-know-what hits the fan 162 times when the citizens of South Park tune in to hear the word "shit" on a popular TV show.
06/20/2001
S5 • E2South ParkCripple Fight!
Big Gay Al returns to South Park as the new scout leader. When he is fired for being gay, the boys rally to his defense with the help of the new "handi-capable" kid, Jimmy.
06/27/2001
S5 • E3South ParkSuper Best Friends
Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny discover David Blaine, magician and cult leader, performing in the streets of South Park. Stan finds out early that the Blainiacs are not as nice as everyone thinks. He tries to convince the other boys they've been brainwashed, but they have forsaken their friends and families. Teaming up with Jesus, Stan calls upon all the Super Best Friends to destroy the magician and thwart the mass suicide pact he has launched.
07/04/2001
S5 • E4South ParkTerrance and Phillip: Behind the Blow
When the boys discover Terrance and Philip have called it quits, they'll go to any lengths to reunite the duo and recruit them for South Park's Earth Day festivities.
07/18/2001
22:00
S5 • E4South ParkScott Tenorman Must Die
After the other boys explain to Cartman that pubes don't count unless you grow your own, Cartman realizes he's been tricked by the school bully, Scott Tenorman.
07/11/2001
22:00
S5 • E6South ParkProper Condom Use
In a time-honored tradition and right-of-passage, the boys are separated from the girls and schooled in the mysteries of sex by none other than Mr. Mackey.
08/01/2001
S5 • E7South ParkTowelie
When the government steals their new Gamesphere, the boys will stop at nothing to get it back.
08/08/2001
S5 • E8South ParkOsama Bin Laden Has Farty Pants
The kids of South Park have raised money to send to the children of Afghanistan, but the Government believes the Afghani children's thank you gift is contaminated with Anthrax and the boys are forced to take it back to Afghanistan.
11/07/2001
S5 • E9South ParkHow to Eat with Your Butt
Cartman gets Kenny's school picture on every "missing child" milk carton in the country.
11/14/2001
S5 • E10South ParkThe Entity
Mr. Garrison gets fed up with long lines, delayed flights and the airline industry in general and invents his own transportation device.
11/21/2001
S5 • E11South ParkHere Comes The Neighborhood
Tolkien is tired of being the only rich kid in town, and succeeds in attracting several other wealthy families to South Park.
11/28/2001
S5 • E12South ParkKenny Dies
In a very special episode of "South Park," Cartman fights for Kenny's life when he speaks before Congress in favor of stem-cell research.
12/05/2001
21:58
S5 • E13South ParkButters' Very Own Episode
Butters braves a haunted bridge to get back to South Park.
12/12/2001
S6 • E1South ParkJared Has Aides
Jared launches the Aides for Everyone Foundation.
03/06/2002