South Park

Dawning of the Sea Otters

Season 10 E 12 • 11/01/2006

Cart man's life is threatened in the future.

00:49

Dead To Me
South ParkS10 E10

Ike declares Kyle is dead to him.
10/18/2006
01:20

Mel Gibson Defense
South ParkS10 E10

Miss. Stevenson uses alcoholism as an excuse for her actions.
10/18/2006
01:29

Dawg's Crew
South ParkS10 E10

Cartman vows to track down Miss. Stevenson.
10/18/2006
01:30

Butters Freezes Cartman
South ParkS10 E12

Cartman buries himself in snow in the mountains.
11/01/2006
03:03

Cartman in 2546
South ParkS10 E12

Cartman receives disturbing news about the Wii.
11/01/2006
01:23

Cartman Wants a Wii
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison throws a fit over the theory of evolution.
11/01/2006
01:14

Cartman Can't Wait 3 Weeks
South ParkS10 E12

Cartman can't fall asleep and goes insane.
11/01/2006
01:16

I'm a Monkey
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins butt heads over evolution.
11/01/2006
01:32

Dawkins Bangs Garrison
South ParkS10 E12

Mrs. Garrison and Richard Dawkins' date goes well.
11/01/2006
01:29

General Disarray Advises Professor Chaos
South ParkS10 E12

Butters attempts to unfreeze Cartman.
11/01/2006
00:54

Dawning of the Sea Otters
South ParkS10 E12

Cart man's life is threatened in the future.
11/01/2006
02:15

Museum of Technology
South ParkS10 E13

Cartman recovers a Nintendo Wii from a run down technology museum.
11/08/2006
01:37

Cartman Offers to Suck Kyle's Balls
South ParkS10 E13

Future Cartman tries to prevent Get Kyle to help him.
11/08/2006
00:43

Cartman's Buck Rodgers Intro
South ParkS10 E13

Cartman has frozen himself for 500 years and now lives in the year 2546.
11/08/2006
00:51

Laser 7 Output
South ParkS10 E13

Cartman can't play his Nintendo Wii because it won't connect to his float screen.
11/08/2006
01:30

Atheists Plan To Go To War
South ParkS10 E13

Three factions of atheists plan to go to war.
11/08/2006
01:38

Crank Prank Time Phone
South ParkS10 E13

Cartman hears about a phone that can call people in the past.
11/08/2006
01:44

6000 Credits!
South ParkS10 E13

Cartman can't afford a Crank Prank Time Phone.
11/08/2006
01:06

Cubic Waste Department
South ParkS10 E13

Cartman and K-10 steal a Crank Prank Time Phone from two local boys.
11/08/2006
01:21

Kill the Wise One!
South ParkS10 E13

The Wise One denounces the upcoming war.
11/08/2006
01:01

Cartman Calls Himself
South ParkS10 E13

Cartman tells himself to be patient.
11/08/2006