South Park
You Didn't Like It Either
Season 22 E 1 • 09/26/2018
Cartman and Tolkien race to class to take their math test before it's too late
More
Watching
01:46
You All Want to Get Rid of HimSouth ParkS21 E10
While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
12/06/2017
00:57
We'll All HelpSouth ParkS21 E10
The kids unite to help Kyle find Ike and save the town to kick-ass 80's music.
12/06/2017
01:02
Go Ahead and Take the White's SandwichesSouth ParkS21 E10
Randy and some of the other parents confront Bob White about helping the President.
12/06/2017
01:06
A Fox TrapSouth ParkS21 E10
The parents realize some of the kids have gone missing. Meanwhile, to catch the president, Officer Bright unveils a new plan.
12/06/2017
01:47
80's MusicSouth ParkS21 E10
The kids look for Ike at the cabin where the boys destroyed Cartman's stuff, convinced he was Skank Hunt. Meanwhile, Ike follows the President's trail.
12/06/2017
01:25
But They're Co-WorkersSouth ParkS21 E10
Convinced they have found the President, Randy and the rest of the search party find something even more horrific.
12/06/2017
01:10
You Tried to Kill MeSouth ParkS21 E10
Heidi and Cartman get into another fight about their relationship but are interrupted when the President finds them.
12/06/2017
01:00
You Don't Want to KnowSouth ParkS21 E10
Randy tells the rest of the town about what they found in the woods.
12/06/2017
02:47
It's Up to the WhitesSouth ParkS21 E10
After capturing the President, Ike and the kids return to town. While Heidi comes to terms with what she has become, the President escapes.
12/06/2017
01:39
Where Do I BeginSouth ParkS22 E1
Randy enlists the help of the rest of the parents to prove to Sharon how compassionate he can be. Meanwhile, Cartman tries to convince Tolkien to let him cheat during the math test.
09/26/2018
02:01
You Didn't Like It EitherSouth ParkS22 E1
Cartman and Tolkien race to class to take their math test before it's too late
09/26/2018
01:43
It Used to be a Big DealSouth ParkS22 E1
Sharon tries to get everyone to feel like she does, but it backfires.
09/26/2018
01:30
Crazy TimeSouth ParkS22 E1
Sharon calls all the parents together to talk about the recent events at South Park Elementary.
09/26/2018
01:09
Maybe This IS a Big DealSouth ParkS22 E1
Gerald and Stephen try to console Randy, but after talking with his friends, Randy realizes the situation with Sharon may be a lot more complex.
09/26/2018
01:13
I Cheated Off TolkienSouth ParkS22 E1
As Ms. Nelson teaches the kids about fractions, the class is interrupted.
09/26/2018
00:52
We Will Get Through ThisSouth ParkS22 E1
As Cartman complains about failing his math test, Stan's Mom races to school to make sure he is safe.
09/26/2018
01:50
What Else is Going On?South ParkS22 E1
Sharon tries to get the family talking about the incident at school but becomes frustrated that no one is as upset as she is.
09/26/2018
01:11
We Saw It on Date NightSouth ParkS22 E1
Cartman sits down with Tolkien's parents in an attempt to get Tolkien in trouble.
09/26/2018
01:04
Something I Can Use as LeverageSouth ParkS22 E1
Cartman enlists Butters' help to find dirt on Tolkien and to find out why Tolkien is lying.
09/26/2018
00:57
A Super PeriodSouth ParkS22 E1
Randy seeks the advice of a medical professional to learn more about Sharon's emotional outbursts.
09/26/2018