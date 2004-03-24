South Park
Licking Mel Gibson's Balls
Season 8 E 3 • 03/31/2004
Cartman and Stan fight about "The Passion" over the phone without recognizing each other.
01:11
01:10
Hail Mel Gibson, AmenSouth ParkS8 E3
Kyle admits that Cartman was right about the Jews.
03/31/2004
01:19
Aramaic, Cool!South ParkS8 E3
Cartman leads his Mel Gibson fan club on an anti-Semitic march.
03/31/2004
01:42
That Was A Snuff Film!South ParkS8 E3
Stan and Kenny hate "The Passion" and want their money back.
03/31/2004
00:48
Mel Gibson SingsSouth ParkS8 E3
Stan and Kenny escape from Mel Gibson's house with their eighteen dollars.
03/31/2004
01:27
Kyle Sees The PassionSouth ParkS8 E3
Kyle watches in horror as Jesus suffers onscreen.
03/31/2004
01:36
00:31
Cartman Dressed As HitlerSouth ParkS8 E3
Cartman, dressed as Hitler, hails himself in the mirror while screaming in German.
03/31/2004
01:41
Cartman's RallySouth ParkS8 E3
Everyone is excited about the first meeting of The Mel Gibson Fan Club.
03/31/2004
00:59
Kyle Can't SleepSouth ParkS8 E3
Priest Maxi recommends that Kyle convert to Christianity.
03/31/2004
01:27
Apologize?South ParkS8 E3
Kyle tells his synagogue that he believes that the Jews should apologize for Christ's death.
03/31/2004
00:55
Mad Max ChaseSouth ParkS8 E3
Mel Gibson follows Stan and Kenny's bus and demands his $18 back.
03/31/2004
02:46
Everyone Realizes Mel Gibson is CrazySouth ParkS8 E3
Mel Gibson comes to South Park and acts like a lunatic.
03/31/2004
00:47
