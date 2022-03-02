South Park

Teachers Give you Everything They’ve Got

Season 25 E 1 • 01/30/2022

The 4th grade class is banned from wearing their pajamas to school on the most important day of the year.

02:02

They Can't Take Pajama Day From Us
South ParkS25 E1

The boys debate on how to get Pajama Day back while the girls go see the principal.
02/03/2022
00:41

PC Principal Dumps His Problem on Wendy
South ParkS25 E1

PC Principal won't admit his mistake and enlists Wendy to solve his problem.
02/03/2022
02:08

A Principle is a Fundamental Truth
South ParkS25 E1

PC Principal questions his principles.
02/03/2022
01:26

The Kids Just Want to Be Cozy Wozy
South ParkS25 E1

The boys and the girls work together to devise a plan to get back Pajama Day.
02/03/2022
02:06

Cartman's Pajama Day Nightmare
South ParkS25 E1

Cartman has a nightmare where he shows up at school wearing normal clothes.
02/03/2022
02:00

Pajama Riot
South ParkS25 E1

The Police Department handles pajama-related disputes amongst South Park residents.
02/03/2022
01:48

Butters Ruins the Pajama Plan
South ParkS25 E1

Mr. Garrison is enraged when he realizes his students don't pay attention in class.
02/03/2022
01:54

Pajama Time (Song)
South ParkS25 E1

Adults wear pajamas to work to protest the school's ban on the fourth graders wearing pajamas on Pajama Day.
02/03/2022
01:16

You Can't Force Me to Wear Pajamas
South ParkS25 E1

Things get tense at the South Park Realtors office when Mike refuses to wear his pajamas.
02/03/2022
01:29

It's Opposite Day
South ParkS25 E1

PC Principal finds a loop hole to restore Pajama Day.
02/03/2022
00:20

South ParkS25 E1

After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
01/30/2022
01:08

Comfy Womfy to Get a Rooty Tooty Fresh N Fruity
South ParkS25 E1

A customer can't get in the IHOP because he refuses to wear pajamas.
02/03/2022
03:01

I Met Somebody
South ParkS25 E1

Mr. Garrison introduces the entire class to his new boyfriend, Rick.
02/03/2022
03:50

Credigree Weed Moves In
South ParkS25 E2

Steve Black opens Credigree Weed as an 100% Black-owned business across from Tegridy Farms.
02/10/2022
01:03

Come Work for Tegridy
South ParkS25 E2

Randy gives Steve a tour of the Tegridy Weed production facility and offers him a job as a co-executive of financial consulting.
02/10/2022
02:41

Dinner with the Marshes
South ParkS25 E2

The Black family is invited to Tegridy Farms for dinner and the origin of their son's name is explained. 
02/10/2022
02:25

You Better Do A Lot of Reading
South ParkS25 E2

Stan sees his doctor in private as he's concerned he's horribly racist.
02/10/2022
01:26

The Truth About Ice Cream
South ParkS25 E2

Steve Black feels like he's only at Tegridy Weed as the token Black person and doesn't have equal influence in the company.
02/10/2022
01:31

Don't Draw Attention to My Name
South ParkS25 E2

Tolkien didn't choose his name and asks his classmates to not draw further attention to it.
02/10/2022
00:24

Check Out Our Friends
South ParkS25 E2

The Marshes invite some friends over for dinner.
02/06/2022
01:53

Just Like Ben and Jerry
South ParkS25 E2

Randy Marsh recruits Steve Black to be his business partner for Tegridy Weed.
02/10/2022