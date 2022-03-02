South Park
You Can't Force Me to Wear Pajamas
Season 25 E 1 • 02/03/2022
Things get tense at the South Park Realtors office when Mike refuses to wear his pajamas.
More
Watching
01:08
Comfy Womfy to Get a Rooty Tooty Fresh N FruitySouth ParkS25 E1
A customer can't get in the IHOP because he refuses to wear pajamas.
02/03/2022
02:02
They Can't Take Pajama Day From UsSouth ParkS25 E1
The boys debate on how to get Pajama Day back while the girls go see the principal.
02/03/2022
00:41
PC Principal Dumps His Problem on WendySouth ParkS25 E1
PC Principal won't admit his mistake and enlists Wendy to solve his problem.
02/03/2022
02:08
A Principle is a Fundamental TruthSouth ParkS25 E1
PC Principal questions his principles.
02/03/2022
01:26
The Kids Just Want to Be Cozy WozySouth ParkS25 E1
The boys and the girls work together to devise a plan to get back Pajama Day.
02/03/2022
02:06
Cartman's Pajama Day NightmareSouth ParkS25 E1
Cartman has a nightmare where he shows up at school wearing normal clothes.
02/03/2022
02:00
Pajama RiotSouth ParkS25 E1
The Police Department handles pajama-related disputes amongst South Park residents.
02/03/2022
01:48
Butters Ruins the Pajama PlanSouth ParkS25 E1
Mr. Garrison is enraged when he realizes his students don't pay attention in class.
02/03/2022
01:54
Pajama Time (Song)South ParkS25 E1
Adults wear pajamas to work to protest the school's ban on the fourth graders wearing pajamas on Pajama Day.
02/03/2022
01:29
It's Opposite DaySouth ParkS25 E1
PC Principal finds a loop hole to restore Pajama Day.
02/03/2022
01:16
You Can't Force Me to Wear PajamasSouth ParkS25 E1
Things get tense at the South Park Realtors office when Mike refuses to wear his pajamas.
02/03/2022
00:20
Teachers Give you Everything They’ve GotSouth ParkS25 E1
After failing to show respect for their teacher, PC Principal revokes Pajama Day privileges for the entire 4th grade class. Cartman is distraught. The kids aren’t going to stand for it but PC Principal refuses to back down.
01/30/2022
03:01
I Met SomebodySouth ParkS25 E1
Mr. Garrison introduces the entire class to his new boyfriend, Rick.
02/03/2022
00:24
Check Out Our FriendsSouth ParkS25 E2
The Marshes invite some friends over for dinner.
02/06/2022
01:31
Don't Draw Attention to My NameSouth ParkS25 E2
Tolkien didn't choose his name and asks his classmates to not draw further attention to it.
02/10/2022
03:50
Credigree Weed Moves InSouth ParkS25 E2
Steve Black opens Credigree Weed as an 100% Black-owned business across from Tegridy Farms.
02/10/2022
01:18
Black Puppy and White Puppy (Song)South ParkS25 E2
A song about a black puppy and a white puppy living in harmony.
02/10/2022
02:41
Dinner with the MarshesSouth ParkS25 E2
The Black family is invited to Tegridy Farms for dinner and the origin of their son's name is explained.
02/10/2022
01:26
The Truth About Ice CreamSouth ParkS25 E2
Steve Black feels like he's only at Tegridy Weed as the token Black person and doesn't have equal influence in the company.
02/10/2022
02:15
Social Equity in MarijuanaSouth ParkS25 E2
Randy attends a weed convention where the social equity of cannabis cultivation in this country is addressed. A tough talk is held within the Marsh family about their lack of Black friends.
02/10/2022