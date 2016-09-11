South Park

Do I Look Presidential?

Season 20 E 8 • 11/16/2016

President-Elect Garrison emerges from his "transition" ready to do what matters.

01:03

You're a TRAITOR!
South ParkS20 E7

Cartman goes to Butters for help, but Butters accuses him of being a traitor for not sticking with his kind.
11/09/2016
00:48

Women Can Be Anything... Except President
South ParkS20 E7

Randy, Sharon, and Shelley argue about the election and Star Wars, but Randy makes a compelling argument.
11/09/2016
01:57

Enjoying the Frikadellers?
South ParkS20 E7

Lennard Bedrager confides in Gerald about what finally drove Freja Ollengaurd to commit suicide.
11/09/2016
00:57

Are You Any Good at Changing Your Voice?
South ParkS20 E7

Gerald prepares for his secret mission to Denmark.
11/09/2016
01:20

Miller. Von Miller.
South ParkS20 E7

Gerald arrives in Denmark and comes face-to-face with Lennard Bedrager, the man in charge of TrollTrace.com.
11/09/2016
00:53

Who's In Charge, Member
South ParkS20 E8

The party at the White House is interrupted by the Old Memberberry.
11/16/2016
01:10

No Secrets
South ParkS20 E8

With all the trolls in custody, Lennart Bedrager reveals TrollTrace.com's plans.
11/16/2016
00:35

Make Our New World Better
South ParkS20 E8

While waiting to leave for Mars, Cartman and Heidi run into an old friend.
11/16/2016
01:07

Pentagon Tour
South ParkS20 E8

Garrison gets a tour of the Pentagon and access to all of United States' secrets.
11/16/2016
01:10

DON'T EAT THE MEM'BRIES!
South ParkS20 E8

The UK government tries to warn President-Elect Garrison about the dangers of the Memberberries, but Garrison takes the warning as a threat.
11/16/2016
01:06

00:45

A Lot of People Want to Leave the Planet
South ParkS20 E8

After arriving at Space X, Cartman and Heidi realize they are not the only people who want to go to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:53

Have a Seat... Mr. President
South ParkS20 E8

President-Elect Garrison visits PC Principal and makes a very specific request for help.
11/16/2016
01:00

Member the Password?
South ParkS20 E8

The Member Berries meet the "boss" and get a new mission.
11/16/2016
01:14

Just Passing Through the Neighborhood
South ParkS20 E8

President-Elect Garrison visits some old friends in South Park.
11/16/2016
01:02

Daddy Needs Your Help
South ParkS20 E8

While stuck in Denmark, Gerald reaches out to Ike for help.
11/16/2016
00:39

Memberberries at the White House
South ParkS20 E8

The Memberberries arrive at the White House, with some friends.
11/16/2016
01:07

I'm a Changed Man
South ParkS20 E8

Butters tells Heidi and Eric that he's seen the light and believes women deserve total respect.
11/16/2016
00:44

Member the Cold War?
South ParkS20 E8

President Putin receives a call from the Oval Office.
11/16/2016
01:27

Imagination and Technology
South ParkS20 E8

Cartman, Heidi and Butters take a tour of the SpaceX facility.
11/16/2016
00:53

What About Going to Mars?
South ParkS20 E8

Cartman confronts Elon Musk about the reality of getting to Mars.
11/16/2016