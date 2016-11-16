South Park
Imagination and Technology
Season 20 E 8 • 11/16/2016
Cartman, Heidi and Butters take a tour of the SpaceX facility.
01:10
DON'T EAT THE MEM'BRIES!South ParkS20 E8
The UK government tries to warn President-Elect Garrison about the dangers of the Memberberries, but Garrison takes the warning as a threat.
11/16/2016
01:06
Do I Look Presidential?South ParkS20 E8
President-Elect Garrison emerges from his "transition" ready to do what matters.
11/16/2016
00:45
A Lot of People Want to Leave the PlanetSouth ParkS20 E8
After arriving at Space X, Cartman and Heidi realize they are not the only people who want to go to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:53
Have a Seat... Mr. PresidentSouth ParkS20 E8
President-Elect Garrison visits PC Principal and makes a very specific request for help.
11/16/2016
01:00
Member the Password?South ParkS20 E8
The Member Berries meet the "boss" and get a new mission.
11/16/2016
01:14
Just Passing Through the NeighborhoodSouth ParkS20 E8
President-Elect Garrison visits some old friends in South Park.
11/16/2016
01:02
Daddy Needs Your HelpSouth ParkS20 E8
While stuck in Denmark, Gerald reaches out to Ike for help.
11/16/2016
00:39
Memberberries at the White HouseSouth ParkS20 E8
The Memberberries arrive at the White House, with some friends.
11/16/2016
01:07
I'm a Changed ManSouth ParkS20 E8
Butters tells Heidi and Eric that he's seen the light and believes women deserve total respect.
11/16/2016
00:44
Member the Cold War?South ParkS20 E8
President Putin receives a call from the Oval Office.
11/16/2016
01:27
00:53
What About Going to Mars?South ParkS20 E8
Cartman confronts Elon Musk about the reality of getting to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:08
It Was Him All Along!?South ParkS20 E8
While Ike is being punished for trolling, Kyle comes to a realization about the true identity of the Troll.
11/16/2016
01:01
All You Guys, I'm SorrySouth ParkS20 E9
Unsure about what will happen next, Gerald breaks down and apologizes to the other Trolls.
11/30/2016
01:16
Serious Diplomatic StuffSouth ParkS20 E9
In a last ditch effort to save his dad, Kyle calls the President.
11/30/2016
01:39
Coming Together as a CommunitySouth ParkS20 E9
The town of South Park fears its internet secrets will finally be revealed by Troll Trace.
11/30/2016
01:46
You're the Troll!South ParkS20 E9
Kyle discovers his father is the Troll and finally confronts Gerald.
11/30/2016
01:01
I'm Not One of THEMSouth ParkS20 E9
Gerald tries to explain to the Troll Trace employees that he is not who they think he is.
11/30/2016
01:39
Mr. Slave?South ParkS20 E9
With the world on the brink of war, President Elect Garrison gets a phone call from his ex.
11/30/2016
00:59
Sick and AddictedSouth ParkS20 E9
Kyle and Ike sneak onto the internet to learn the world has turned against Denmark. With an attack imminent, they also discover their dad is in Denmark, working for the government.
11/30/2016