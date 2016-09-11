South Park

Women Can Be Anything... Except President

Season 20 E 7 • 11/09/2016

Randy, Sharon, and Shelley argue about the election and Star Wars, but Randy makes a compelling argument.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:33

Never Gonna Give You Up
South ParkS20 E7

Gerald finally enters the server room to destroy TrollTrace.com, but gets RickRolled.
11/09/2016
00:59

Complete Bedlam
South ParkS20 E7

The news covers the fallout of the TrollTrace.com hack against Fort Collins.
11/09/2016
01:55

We're Very Close to the End
South ParkS20 E7

Bill Clinton and Butters have a heart-to-heart. Meanwhile Cartman and Heidi plan for their trip to Mars.
11/09/2016
01:00

Almost the First Gentleman
South ParkS20 E7

Bill Clinton visits the Stotch's to speak with Butters.
11/09/2016
00:51

Daddy Called You a Pussy
South ParkS20 E7

Gerald Facetimes Ike to let him know everything is okay, but Kyle interrupts the conversation.
11/09/2016
01:04

Garrison, what have you done?!
South ParkS20 E7

Randy confronts Garrison and Caitlyn about the results of the Presidential Election.
11/09/2016
01:03

You're a TRAITOR!
South ParkS20 E7

Cartman goes to Butters for help, but Butters accuses him of being a traitor for not sticking with his kind.
11/09/2016
01:57

Enjoying the Frikadellers?
South ParkS20 E7

Lennard Bedrager confides in Gerald about what finally drove Freja Ollengaurd to commit suicide.
11/09/2016
00:57

Are You Any Good at Changing Your Voice?
South ParkS20 E7

Gerald prepares for his secret mission to Denmark.
11/09/2016
01:20

Miller. Von Miller.
South ParkS20 E7

Gerald arrives in Denmark and comes face-to-face with Lennard Bedrager, the man in charge of TrollTrace.com.
11/09/2016
00:48

Women Can Be Anything... Except President
South ParkS20 E7

Randy, Sharon, and Shelley argue about the election and Star Wars, but Randy makes a compelling argument.
11/09/2016
00:54

You Can't Stop Believing
South ParkS20 E7

Heidi and Cartman console each other after the election.
11/09/2016
00:54

Pressing Pickle
South ParkS20 E7

With the help of Bill and Bill, Stan tries to reconcile with Wendy.
11/09/2016
01:30

You Mean Like James Bond?
South ParkS20 E7

Gerald accepts a secret mission to infiltrate TrollTrace.com.
11/09/2016
01:23

Bill Clinton's Gentlemen's Club
South ParkS20 E7

PC Principal introduces the only man who can help heal the divide in the country, Bill Clinton.
11/09/2016
00:53

Who's In Charge, Member
South ParkS20 E8

The party at the White House is interrupted by the Old Memberberry.
11/16/2016
01:10

No Secrets
South ParkS20 E8

With all the trolls in custody, Lennart Bedrager reveals TrollTrace.com's plans.
11/16/2016
00:35

Make Our New World Better
South ParkS20 E8

While waiting to leave for Mars, Cartman and Heidi run into an old friend.
11/16/2016
01:07

Pentagon Tour
South ParkS20 E8

Garrison gets a tour of the Pentagon and access to all of United States' secrets.
11/16/2016
01:10

DON'T EAT THE MEM'BRIES!
South ParkS20 E8

The UK government tries to warn President-Elect Garrison about the dangers of the Memberberries, but Garrison takes the warning as a threat.
11/16/2016
01:06

Do I Look Presidential?
South ParkS20 E8

President-Elect Garrison emerges from his "transition" ready to do what matters.
11/16/2016