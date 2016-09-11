South Park
Who's In Charge, Member
Season 20 E 8 • 11/16/2016
The party at the White House is interrupted by the Old Memberberry.
More
Watching
00:59
Complete BedlamSouth ParkS20 E7
The news covers the fallout of the TrollTrace.com hack against Fort Collins.
11/09/2016
01:55
We're Very Close to the EndSouth ParkS20 E7
Bill Clinton and Butters have a heart-to-heart. Meanwhile Cartman and Heidi plan for their trip to Mars.
11/09/2016
01:00
Almost the First GentlemanSouth ParkS20 E7
Bill Clinton visits the Stotch's to speak with Butters.
11/09/2016
00:51
Daddy Called You a PussySouth ParkS20 E7
Gerald Facetimes Ike to let him know everything is okay, but Kyle interrupts the conversation.
11/09/2016
01:04
Garrison, what have you done?!South ParkS20 E7
Randy confronts Garrison and Caitlyn about the results of the Presidential Election.
11/09/2016
01:03
You're a TRAITOR!South ParkS20 E7
Cartman goes to Butters for help, but Butters accuses him of being a traitor for not sticking with his kind.
11/09/2016
00:48
Women Can Be Anything... Except PresidentSouth ParkS20 E7
Randy, Sharon, and Shelley argue about the election and Star Wars, but Randy makes a compelling argument.
11/09/2016
01:57
Enjoying the Frikadellers?South ParkS20 E7
Lennard Bedrager confides in Gerald about what finally drove Freja Ollengaurd to commit suicide.
11/09/2016
00:57
Are You Any Good at Changing Your Voice?South ParkS20 E7
Gerald prepares for his secret mission to Denmark.
11/09/2016
01:20
Miller. Von Miller.South ParkS20 E7
Gerald arrives in Denmark and comes face-to-face with Lennard Bedrager, the man in charge of TrollTrace.com.
11/09/2016
00:53
Who's In Charge, MemberSouth ParkS20 E8
The party at the White House is interrupted by the Old Memberberry.
11/16/2016
01:10
No SecretsSouth ParkS20 E8
With all the trolls in custody, Lennart Bedrager reveals TrollTrace.com's plans.
11/16/2016
00:35
Make Our New World BetterSouth ParkS20 E8
While waiting to leave for Mars, Cartman and Heidi run into an old friend.
11/16/2016
01:07
Pentagon TourSouth ParkS20 E8
Garrison gets a tour of the Pentagon and access to all of United States' secrets.
11/16/2016
01:10
DON'T EAT THE MEM'BRIES!South ParkS20 E8
The UK government tries to warn President-Elect Garrison about the dangers of the Memberberries, but Garrison takes the warning as a threat.
11/16/2016
01:06
Do I Look Presidential?South ParkS20 E8
President-Elect Garrison emerges from his "transition" ready to do what matters.
11/16/2016
00:45
A Lot of People Want to Leave the PlanetSouth ParkS20 E8
After arriving at Space X, Cartman and Heidi realize they are not the only people who want to go to Mars.
11/16/2016
01:53
Have a Seat... Mr. PresidentSouth ParkS20 E8
President-Elect Garrison visits PC Principal and makes a very specific request for help.
11/16/2016
01:00
Member the Password?South ParkS20 E8
The Member Berries meet the "boss" and get a new mission.
11/16/2016
01:14
Just Passing Through the NeighborhoodSouth ParkS20 E8
President-Elect Garrison visits some old friends in South Park.
11/16/2016