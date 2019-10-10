South Park

Being Healthy and Ethical

Season 23 E 4 • 10/17/2019

On the verge of success, Randy, Towelie and the Tegridy Burger empire suffer a humiliating public relations nightmare.

01:30

CDC Child Immunization Challenge
South ParkS23 E3

While Cartman watches helplessly, Big Mesquite Murph, and the best wranglers from Wichita, stage a big event to vaccinate all the South Park, who have not been immunized.
10/10/2019
01:04

Nobody Understands
South ParkS23 E3

While Randy is stoned and rambling, Liane decides to pick a side on the vaccination issue.
10/10/2019
00:56

Bringing Immunity to Your Community
South ParkS23 E3

As the main event at Voices for Vaccines Round-Up, Cartman tries his best to not get vaccinated.
10/10/2019
01:13

No More Kissing China's Ass
South ParkS23 E3

After Randy agrees to a few stipulations and apologizes, Towelie rejoins Tegridy Farms.
10/10/2019
01:56

Leave My Son Alone
South ParkS23 E3

Liane arrives at the Voices for Vaccines Round-Up just in time to help her son, but not herself - and there are consequences.
10/10/2019
00:17

How Do We Sell More Weed
South ParkS23 E4

Randy sits the family down to talk about the family business.
10/17/2019
01:16

Pwned by a Towel
South ParkS23 E4

With sales down at Tegridy Farms, Randy calls a family meeting to discuss new ideas to get the business back on track.
10/17/2019
01:28

Sloppy Joe Day
South ParkS23 E4

Cartman and Butters are horrified to find that Sloppy Joe Day at school has been replaced by healthier food options. After a fierce argument, Cartman has a heart attack.
10/17/2019
01:21

Processed Crap That Comes in a Box
South ParkS23 E4

Cartman surprises the entire school when he admits that he likes the new lunch menu items.
10/17/2019
01:01

I Want Vegan Food
South ParkS23 E4

After returning from the hospital, Cartman gets into another argument with the girls about healthy lunches.
10/17/2019
01:09

01:29

People Eat Crappy Food
South ParkS23 E4

The Goo Man explains most of his plans to Butters and Cartman.
10/17/2019
01:00

It's a Tegridy Burger
South ParkS23 E4

Randy and Towelie test their new plant-based burger recipe on Gerald.
10/17/2019
01:19

People Pay For This?
South ParkS23 E4

Randy tastes his first plant-based burger and it gives him an amazing new business idea.
10/17/2019
01:24

Young Voices Matter
South ParkS23 E4

Wendy makes an impassioned speech about saving the planet. Meanwhile, Cartman suffers a second heart attack.
10/17/2019
01:32

We Gotta Kill All These Cows
South ParkS23 E4

After getting really, really high, Randy and Towelie deal with their cow problem.
10/17/2019
00:49

You Can't Sell Hamburgers Here
South ParkS23 E4

Randy and Towelie start selling their new plant-based burgers right outside the local Burger King.
10/17/2019
00:58

Your Lunch Dances Aren't the Same
South ParkS23 E4

Felling guilty, Butters comes clean, to Cartman, about the new school lunch ingredients.
10/17/2019
00:59

A Cow Circus
South ParkS23 E4

With cows no longer useful in South Park, one of the local ranchers confronts Randy.
10/17/2019
01:15

Incredibly City Mongolian Beef
South ParkS23 E4

The Goo Man approaches the owner of City Wok about becoming the newest member of the Incredible Meat family, but learns that a new player has entered the plant-based food market.
10/17/2019
01:18

Incredible Beef Tacos
South ParkS23 E4

The entire school holds its' breath as Cartman returns from the hospital to try the new lunch menu item - Incredible Meat.
10/17/2019