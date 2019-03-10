South Park

CDC Child Immunization Challenge

Season 23 E 3 • 10/10/2019

While Cartman watches helplessly, Big Mesquite Murph, and the best wranglers from Wichita, stage a big event to vaccinate all the South Park, who have not been immunized.

All Hail Tegridy Weed
South ParkS23 E2

Randy's latest Tegridy commercial comes to China.
10/03/2019
01:03

Happy 300
South ParkS23 E3

The Marsh family and Tegridy Farms celebrate a milestone, but not everyone is as happy as Randy.
10/10/2019
02:18

Just a Little Prick
South ParkS23 E3

Cartman absolutely refuses to get his vaccination.
10/10/2019
00:45

Here Are Some Beads
South ParkS23 E3

Randy throws a one-man parade to share the big Tegridy Farms news with the town.
10/10/2019
01:04

I'm a Consciousness Objector
South ParkS23 E3

Cartman finds a loophole that lets him avoid getting his vaccinations and go back to school.
10/10/2019
01:41

It's Not Safe for Our Kids
South ParkS23 E3

All the families in South Park get together to debate the importance of vaccinations in their community.
10/10/2019
02:16

Boo-Boo Present
South ParkS23 E3

After Cartman proves too much for them to handle, the parents of South Park realize they need to bring in an expert to get Cartman vaccinated.
10/10/2019
01:16

I Hate Marijuana
South ParkS23 E3

Sharon finally loses it with Randy. Especially with how he runs the farm and his collaboration with China.
10/10/2019
01:36

Goodbye Mother
South ParkS23 E3

Cartman kicks his mom out of the house after she tries to force vaccinations on him. After she's gone, he faces a much bigger problem.
10/10/2019
01:13

A Hog Tornado
South ParkS23 E3

Stephen and the other parents confront Big Mesquite Murph after another failed attempt to get Cartman vaccinated.
10/10/2019
01:30

01:04

Nobody Understands
South ParkS23 E3

While Randy is stoned and rambling, Liane decides to pick a side on the vaccination issue.
10/10/2019
00:56

Bringing Immunity to Your Community
South ParkS23 E3

As the main event at Voices for Vaccines Round-Up, Cartman tries his best to not get vaccinated.
10/10/2019
01:13

No More Kissing China's Ass
South ParkS23 E3

After Randy agrees to a few stipulations and apologizes, Towelie rejoins Tegridy Farms.
10/10/2019
01:56

Leave My Son Alone
South ParkS23 E3

Liane arrives at the Voices for Vaccines Round-Up just in time to help her son, but not herself - and there are consequences.
10/10/2019
00:17

How Do We Sell More Weed
South ParkS23 E4

Randy sits the family down to talk about the family business.
10/17/2019
01:16

Pwned by a Towel
South ParkS23 E4

With sales down at Tegridy Farms, Randy calls a family meeting to discuss new ideas to get the business back on track.
10/17/2019
01:28

Sloppy Joe Day
South ParkS23 E4

Cartman and Butters are horrified to find that Sloppy Joe Day at school has been replaced by healthier food options. After a fierce argument, Cartman has a heart attack.
10/17/2019
01:21

Processed Crap That Comes in a Box
South ParkS23 E4

Cartman surprises the entire school when he admits that he likes the new lunch menu items.
10/17/2019
01:01

I Want Vegan Food
South ParkS23 E4

After returning from the hospital, Cartman gets into another argument with the girls about healthy lunches.
10/17/2019
01:09

Being Healthy and Ethical
South ParkS23 E4

On the verge of success, Randy, Towelie and the Tegridy Burger empire suffer a humiliating public relations nightmare.
10/17/2019