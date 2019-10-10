South Park
Leave My Son Alone
Season 23 E 3 • 10/10/2019
Liane arrives at the Voices for Vaccines Round-Up just in time to help her son, but not herself - and there are consequences.
01:04
I'm a Consciousness ObjectorSouth ParkS23 E3
Cartman finds a loophole that lets him avoid getting his vaccinations and go back to school.
10/10/2019
01:41
It's Not Safe for Our KidsSouth ParkS23 E3
All the families in South Park get together to debate the importance of vaccinations in their community.
10/10/2019
02:16
Boo-Boo PresentSouth ParkS23 E3
After Cartman proves too much for them to handle, the parents of South Park realize they need to bring in an expert to get Cartman vaccinated.
10/10/2019
01:16
I Hate MarijuanaSouth ParkS23 E3
Sharon finally loses it with Randy. Especially with how he runs the farm and his collaboration with China.
10/10/2019
01:36
Goodbye MotherSouth ParkS23 E3
Cartman kicks his mom out of the house after she tries to force vaccinations on him. After she's gone, he faces a much bigger problem.
10/10/2019
01:13
A Hog TornadoSouth ParkS23 E3
Stephen and the other parents confront Big Mesquite Murph after another failed attempt to get Cartman vaccinated.
10/10/2019
01:30
CDC Child Immunization ChallengeSouth ParkS23 E3
While Cartman watches helplessly, Big Mesquite Murph, and the best wranglers from Wichita, stage a big event to vaccinate all the South Park, who have not been immunized.
10/10/2019
01:04
Nobody UnderstandsSouth ParkS23 E3
While Randy is stoned and rambling, Liane decides to pick a side on the vaccination issue.
10/10/2019
00:56
Bringing Immunity to Your CommunitySouth ParkS23 E3
As the main event at Voices for Vaccines Round-Up, Cartman tries his best to not get vaccinated.
10/10/2019
01:13
No More Kissing China's AssSouth ParkS23 E3
After Randy agrees to a few stipulations and apologizes, Towelie rejoins Tegridy Farms.
10/10/2019
01:56
00:17
How Do We Sell More WeedSouth ParkS23 E4
Randy sits the family down to talk about the family business.
10/17/2019
01:16
Pwned by a TowelSouth ParkS23 E4
With sales down at Tegridy Farms, Randy calls a family meeting to discuss new ideas to get the business back on track.
10/17/2019
01:28
Sloppy Joe DaySouth ParkS23 E4
Cartman and Butters are horrified to find that Sloppy Joe Day at school has been replaced by healthier food options. After a fierce argument, Cartman has a heart attack.
10/17/2019
01:21
Processed Crap That Comes in a BoxSouth ParkS23 E4
Cartman surprises the entire school when he admits that he likes the new lunch menu items.
10/17/2019
01:01
I Want Vegan FoodSouth ParkS23 E4
After returning from the hospital, Cartman gets into another argument with the girls about healthy lunches.
10/17/2019
01:09
Being Healthy and EthicalSouth ParkS23 E4
On the verge of success, Randy, Towelie and the Tegridy Burger empire suffer a humiliating public relations nightmare.
10/17/2019
01:29
People Eat Crappy FoodSouth ParkS23 E4
The Goo Man explains most of his plans to Butters and Cartman.
10/17/2019
01:00
It's a Tegridy BurgerSouth ParkS23 E4
Randy and Towelie test their new plant-based burger recipe on Gerald.
10/17/2019
01:19
People Pay For This?South ParkS23 E4
Randy tastes his first plant-based burger and it gives him an amazing new business idea.
10/17/2019