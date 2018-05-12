South Park
Weed Delivery
Season 22 E 10 • 12/12/2018
Butters shows off his new bike. Meanwhile, Towelie starts making Tegridy Farms weed deliveries to the residents of South Park.
01:48
Orders Are Going UnfulfilledSouth ParkS22 E9
Jeff Bezos visits Mayor McDaniels in hopes of ending the strike at the Fulfillment Center.
12/05/2018
00:44
Get Off Your Ass and Work, DadSouth ParkS22 E10
After years of victory in the Bike Parade, Larry can't come to terms with the possibility of losing. Meanwhile, Towelie makes more deliveries.
12/12/2018
02:40
Alexa, Kill KennySouth ParkS22 E10
The boys go to the Mayor's office to get the Bike Parade canceled, but find Jeff Bezos in charge. Meanwhile, the town stands up to Amazon and Jeff Bezos.
12/12/2018
01:07
Everybody LosesSouth ParkS22 E10
Facing defeat in the Bike Parade, the boys look for a way to get it canceled.
12/12/2018
01:33
Jingle All the WaggghghSouth ParkS22 E10
Stephen explains why he must go back to work at the Fulfillment Center.
12/12/2018
01:28
I Got FulfilledSouth ParkS22 E10
After helping Jeff Bezos, the boys get their packages for the Bike Parade. Meanwhile, someone is eavesdropping on the residents of South Park.
12/12/2018
00:46
I'm Actually Pissed Off NowSouth ParkS22 E10
Stan, Kyle, and Cartman realize they need to cancel the Bike Parade, for everyone else's sake.
12/12/2018
01:10
Can I Buy Some Weed?South ParkS22 E10
As Randy and Sharon argue about the fate of Tegridy Farms, business starts to pick up.
12/12/2018
01:04
Get the Weed to the PeopleSouth ParkS22 E10
With business booming, at Tegridy Farms, Randy and Towelie discuss ways to innovate their business.
12/12/2018
01:07
Cooperation is Rewarded by FulfillmentSouth ParkS22 E10
The Stotch's get their Prime Membership back, just in time for the Bike Parade. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos plots to remove his real enemy.
12/12/2018
01:16
01:14
No Way We CAN’T WinSouth ParkS22 E10
The boys' excitement vanishes when Kenny explains that he can no longer be part of the Bike Parade.
12/12/2018
00:39
Scabs! Scabs! Scabs!South ParkS22 E10
To get fulfilled, Gerald crosses the picket line with Stephen and the former Mall workers.
12/12/2018
01:24
Well, This is NiceSouth ParkS23 E1
As Cartman laments the plight of the world the younger generations will inherit, something happens that changes his outlook.
09/25/2019
02:04
A Fun HobbySouth ParkS23 E1
Randy learns the truth about why sales of Tegridy Weed are falling and promises to do something about it.
09/25/2019
01:36
We ARE AmericansSouth ParkS23 E1
An anonymous tip leads I.C.E. to raid the Broflovski family's home and send them all off to detention camps.
09/25/2019
01:09
Government is StupidSouth ParkS23 E1
Randy takes his frustrations about home-grown weed to the City Council.
09/25/2019
01:24
Broflovski!?South ParkS23 E1
Kyle and a group of other kids arrive at the Detention Center.
09/25/2019
01:05
You Can't Buy TegridySouth ParkS23 E1
Randy's efforts to stop home-grown weed gets some support from another weed company.
09/25/2019