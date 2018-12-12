South Park

Government is Stupid

Season 23 E 1 • 09/25/2019

Randy takes his frustrations about home-grown weed to the City Council.

01:10

Can I Buy Some Weed?
South ParkS22 E10

As Randy and Sharon argue about the fate of Tegridy Farms, business starts to pick up.
12/12/2018
01:04

Get the Weed to the People
South ParkS22 E10

With business booming, at Tegridy Farms, Randy and Towelie discuss ways to innovate their business.
12/12/2018
01:07

Cooperation is Rewarded by Fulfillment
South ParkS22 E10

The Stotch's get their Prime Membership back, just in time for the Bike Parade. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos plots to remove his real enemy.
12/12/2018
01:16

Weed Delivery
South ParkS22 E10

Butters shows off his new bike. Meanwhile, Towelie starts making Tegridy Farms weed deliveries to the residents of South Park.
12/12/2018
01:14

No Way We CAN’T Win
South ParkS22 E10

The boys' excitement vanishes when Kenny explains that he can no longer be part of the Bike Parade.
12/12/2018
00:39

Scabs! Scabs! Scabs!
South ParkS22 E10

To get fulfilled, Gerald crosses the picket line with Stephen and the former Mall workers.
12/12/2018
00:36

We Got an Anonymous Tip
South ParkS23

ICE shows up at the Broflovski house.
09/22/2019
01:24

Well, This is Nice
South ParkS23 E1

As Cartman laments the plight of the world the younger generations will inherit, something happens that changes his outlook.
09/25/2019
02:04

A Fun Hobby
South ParkS23 E1

Randy learns the truth about why sales of Tegridy Weed are falling and promises to do something about it.
09/25/2019
01:36

We ARE Americans
South ParkS23 E1

An anonymous tip leads I.C.E. to raid the Broflovski family's home and send them all off to detention camps.
09/25/2019
01:09

01:24

Broflovski!?
South ParkS23 E1

Kyle and a group of other kids arrive at the Detention Center.
09/25/2019
01:05

You Can't Buy Tegridy
South ParkS23 E1

Randy's efforts to stop home-grown weed gets some support from another weed company.
09/25/2019
01:51

Creating a Mexican Joker
South ParkS23 E1

At the Detention Center, Kyle explains how villains are created.
09/25/2019
01:04

A Gift From God
South ParkS23 E1

Randy and Towelie argue about the future of Tegridy and Tegridy Farms.
09/25/2019
01:05

Puppet Show
South ParkS23 E1

The staff at the Detention Center stage a puppet show to teach the kids about the danger of Mexican Joker.
09/25/2019
00:57

It's a Hard Knock Life
South ParkS23 E1

Cartman joins Kyle at the Detention Center.
09/25/2019
00:49

I'll Grow My Own Weed
South ParkS23 E1

With his Tegridy in question, Randy starts to lose his grip on reality.
09/25/2019
00:48

Maybe This IS the Flashback
South ParkS23 E1

In an effort to stop Mexican Joker, the leaders of the detention center realize they may actually be creating Mexican Joker instead.
09/25/2019
01:05

I Didn't Stop to Think
South ParkS23 E1

Still locked up in the Detention Center, Cartman realizes he may have gone to far and tries to help Kyle.
09/25/2019
01:33

A Big Fatty
South ParkS23 E1

As the home-grown movement continues, a shadowy figure arises to stop it.
09/25/2019