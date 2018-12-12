South Park
Government is Stupid
Season 23 E 1 • 09/25/2019
Randy takes his frustrations about home-grown weed to the City Council.
More
Watching
01:10
Can I Buy Some Weed?South ParkS22 E10
As Randy and Sharon argue about the fate of Tegridy Farms, business starts to pick up.
12/12/2018
01:04
Get the Weed to the PeopleSouth ParkS22 E10
With business booming, at Tegridy Farms, Randy and Towelie discuss ways to innovate their business.
12/12/2018
01:07
Cooperation is Rewarded by FulfillmentSouth ParkS22 E10
The Stotch's get their Prime Membership back, just in time for the Bike Parade. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos plots to remove his real enemy.
12/12/2018
01:16
Weed DeliverySouth ParkS22 E10
Butters shows off his new bike. Meanwhile, Towelie starts making Tegridy Farms weed deliveries to the residents of South Park.
12/12/2018
01:14
No Way We CAN’T WinSouth ParkS22 E10
The boys' excitement vanishes when Kenny explains that he can no longer be part of the Bike Parade.
12/12/2018
00:39
Scabs! Scabs! Scabs!South ParkS22 E10
To get fulfilled, Gerald crosses the picket line with Stephen and the former Mall workers.
12/12/2018
01:24
Well, This is NiceSouth ParkS23 E1
As Cartman laments the plight of the world the younger generations will inherit, something happens that changes his outlook.
09/25/2019
02:04
A Fun HobbySouth ParkS23 E1
Randy learns the truth about why sales of Tegridy Weed are falling and promises to do something about it.
09/25/2019
01:36
We ARE AmericansSouth ParkS23 E1
An anonymous tip leads I.C.E. to raid the Broflovski family's home and send them all off to detention camps.
09/25/2019
01:09
Government is StupidSouth ParkS23 E1
Randy takes his frustrations about home-grown weed to the City Council.
09/25/2019
01:24
Broflovski!?South ParkS23 E1
Kyle and a group of other kids arrive at the Detention Center.
09/25/2019
01:05
You Can't Buy TegridySouth ParkS23 E1
Randy's efforts to stop home-grown weed gets some support from another weed company.
09/25/2019
01:51
Creating a Mexican JokerSouth ParkS23 E1
At the Detention Center, Kyle explains how villains are created.
09/25/2019
01:04
A Gift From GodSouth ParkS23 E1
Randy and Towelie argue about the future of Tegridy and Tegridy Farms.
09/25/2019
01:05
Puppet ShowSouth ParkS23 E1
The staff at the Detention Center stage a puppet show to teach the kids about the danger of Mexican Joker.
09/25/2019
00:49
I'll Grow My Own WeedSouth ParkS23 E1
With his Tegridy in question, Randy starts to lose his grip on reality.
09/25/2019
00:48
Maybe This IS the FlashbackSouth ParkS23 E1
In an effort to stop Mexican Joker, the leaders of the detention center realize they may actually be creating Mexican Joker instead.
09/25/2019
01:05
I Didn't Stop to ThinkSouth ParkS23 E1
Still locked up in the Detention Center, Cartman realizes he may have gone to far and tries to help Kyle.
09/25/2019