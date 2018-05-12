South Park
Alexa, Kill Kenny
Season 22 E 10 • 12/12/2018
The boys go to the Mayor's office to get the Bike Parade canceled, but find Jeff Bezos in charge. Meanwhile, the town stands up to Amazon and Jeff Bezos.
01:32
Do You Need Puppies?South ParkS22 E9
Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny soon realize that they cannot get what they need at the Mall. Stan comes up with another plan.
12/05/2018
01:44
FREE TRADE is Not Free-DOM!South ParkS22 E9
Chaos erupts as the Strike continues at the Fulfillment Center. Meanwhile, Stephen makes the hard choice to cross the picket line.
12/05/2018
00:56
Going All Out this YearSouth ParkS22 E9
In hopes of winning the bike parade, Butters shows off his new bike decorations.
12/05/2018
01:19
Ordering Everything OnlineSouth ParkS22 E9
Stephen shows the Tweaks around the Fulfillment Center, but there is an accident during their orientation.
12/05/2018
01:25
Worker/Consumers Willing to BoxSouth ParkS22 E9
With the possibility of the Fulfillment Center closing, Jeff Bezos makes a deal with Stan.
12/05/2018
01:11
Whatever Happened to UsSouth ParkS22 E9
Kenny, Cartman, Stan and Kyle agree to enter the bike parade together. They order everything they need, with next day shipping.
12/05/2018
01:43
A Drink Before Going HomeSouth ParkS22 E9
The fulfillment center employees try to relax after work, but Amazon’s response to a workplace accident convinces everyone to strike.
12/05/2018
01:17
Josh in a BoxSouth ParkS22 E9
Cartman, hoping to get started on the bike parade decorations, learns why his online order has been delayed.
12/05/2018
01:48
Orders Are Going UnfulfilledSouth ParkS22 E9
Jeff Bezos visits Mayor McDaniels in hopes of ending the strike at the Fulfillment Center.
12/05/2018
00:44
Get Off Your Ass and Work, DadSouth ParkS22 E10
After years of victory in the Bike Parade, Larry can't come to terms with the possibility of losing. Meanwhile, Towelie makes more deliveries.
12/12/2018
02:40
Alexa, Kill KennySouth ParkS22 E10
12/12/2018
01:07
Everybody LosesSouth ParkS22 E10
Facing defeat in the Bike Parade, the boys look for a way to get it canceled.
12/12/2018
01:33
Jingle All the WaggghghSouth ParkS22 E10
Stephen explains why he must go back to work at the Fulfillment Center.
12/12/2018
01:28
I Got FulfilledSouth ParkS22 E10
After helping Jeff Bezos, the boys get their packages for the Bike Parade. Meanwhile, someone is eavesdropping on the residents of South Park.
12/12/2018
00:46
I'm Actually Pissed Off NowSouth ParkS22 E10
Stan, Kyle, and Cartman realize they need to cancel the Bike Parade, for everyone else's sake.
12/12/2018
01:10
Can I Buy Some Weed?South ParkS22 E10
As Randy and Sharon argue about the fate of Tegridy Farms, business starts to pick up.
12/12/2018
01:04
Get the Weed to the PeopleSouth ParkS22 E10
With business booming, at Tegridy Farms, Randy and Towelie discuss ways to innovate their business.
12/12/2018
01:07
Cooperation is Rewarded by FulfillmentSouth ParkS22 E10
The Stotch's get their Prime Membership back, just in time for the Bike Parade. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos plots to remove his real enemy.
12/12/2018
01:16
Weed DeliverySouth ParkS22 E10
Butters shows off his new bike. Meanwhile, Towelie starts making Tegridy Farms weed deliveries to the residents of South Park.
12/12/2018
01:14
No Way We CAN’T WinSouth ParkS22 E10
The boys' excitement vanishes when Kenny explains that he can no longer be part of the Bike Parade.
12/12/2018