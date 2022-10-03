South Park
Shopping With My Teenager
Season 25 E 5 • 03/10/2022
Kyle and Cartman take their teenagers to the grocery store instead of playing airsoft.
00:47
Thanks, DadSouth ParkS25 E5
The boys and their dads enjoy their walk home after defeating the teenagers in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
02:00
We Need Some EquipmentSouth ParkS25 E5
Gerald Broflovski enlist the other dads to help their sons combat the teenagers in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
02:00
Connecting With TeenagersSouth ParkS25 E5
The boys bond over having to deal with teenagers. They decide to take their teenagers camping.
03/10/2022
03:29
Wanna Airsoft Against Some Drunk RednecksSouth ParkS25 E5
The boys confront their teenagers for being disrespectful. Gerald, Randy, Stewart, and Jimbo team up with the boys to take down the teenagers.
03/10/2022
02:55
I Got You, CartmanSouth ParkS25 E5
Safety precautions are explained before the boys are paired up with teenagers at Blinky's Airsoft arena. The teams compete against each other in an airsoft battle.
03/10/2022
00:53
I'm Just Really HappySouth ParkS25 E5
The boys are elated after playing airsoft with their new teenage friends.
03/10/2022
01:51
It's AirsoftSouth ParkS25 E5
Kyle convinces his dad to take him to purchase airsoft equipment.
03/10/2022
03:11
He's Your Teenager NowSouth ParkS25 E5
The boys' moody teenagers show up at their houses unannounced.
03/10/2022
00:45
If We Kill Kenny, We Get a PointSouth ParkS25 E5
Stan and Kenny faceoff in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
01:35
00:32
You Look Very FestiveSouth ParkS25 E6
Butters is excited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, in the all-new episode titled, “Credigree Weed St. Patrick’s Day Special" premiering March 16 at 8p ET/PT on Comedy Central.
03/14/2022
00:37
Five Years Community ServiceSouth ParkS25 E6
Butters is sentenced to five years of community service for groping and sexually assaulting others.
03/17/2022
03:30
It's ME DAYSouth ParkS25 E6
Saint Patrick descends to Farty O'Cools and ruins the party for everyone.
03/17/2022
01:53
Someone's Gonna Get PinchedSouth ParkS25 E6
Butters pinches a classmate for not wearing green on St. Patrick's Day and goes to jail for sexual assault.
03/17/2022
01:18
You Gotta Bust Me Out of JailSouth ParkS25 E6
An incarcerated Randy calls Stan to help bust him out of jail.
03/17/2022
01:41
You Sold the SpecialSouth ParkS25 E6
Randy is furious that Towelie sold all their weed to Credigree.
03/17/2022
02:01
It's Called Cultural AppropriationSouth ParkS25 E6
Randy claims Steven is appropriating his culture and the two fight.
03/17/2022
03:16
The Power of St. PatrickSouth ParkS25 E6
The South Park police are defenseless against Randy's magical powers.
03/17/2022
01:47
Top of the Morning to YouSouth ParkS25 E6
Randy faces an unhelpful family and a direct competitor on Tegridy Farms' biggest day of the year.
03/17/2022