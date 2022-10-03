South Park

Connecting With Teenagers

Season 25 E 5 • 03/10/2022

The boys bond over having to deal with teenagers. They decide to take their teenagers camping.

00:47

Thanks, Dad
South ParkS25 E5

The boys and their dads enjoy their walk home after defeating the teenagers in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
02:00

We Need Some Equipment
South ParkS25 E5

Gerald Broflovski enlist the other dads to help their sons combat the teenagers in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
03:29

Wanna Airsoft Against Some Drunk Rednecks
South ParkS25 E5

The boys confront their teenagers for being disrespectful. Gerald, Randy, Stewart, and Jimbo team up with the boys to take down the teenagers.
03/10/2022
02:55

I Got You, Cartman
South ParkS25 E5

Safety precautions are explained before the boys are paired up with teenagers at Blinky's Airsoft arena. The teams compete against each other in an airsoft battle.
03/10/2022
00:53

I'm Just Really Happy
South ParkS25 E5

The boys are elated after playing airsoft with their new teenage friends.
03/10/2022
01:51

It's Airsoft
South ParkS25 E5

Kyle convinces his dad to take him to purchase airsoft equipment.
03/10/2022
01:35

Shopping With My Teenager
South ParkS25 E5

Kyle and Cartman take their teenagers to the grocery store instead of playing airsoft.
03/10/2022
03:11

He's Your Teenager Now
South ParkS25 E5

The boys' moody teenagers show up at their houses unannounced.
03/10/2022
00:45

If We Kill Kenny, We Get a Point
South ParkS25 E5

Stan and Kenny faceoff in the airsoft arena.
03/10/2022
01:35

Leave Me Alone
South ParkS25 E5

Stan's teenager confronts him about being called gay.
03/10/2022
02:00

00:32

You Look Very Festive
South ParkS25 E6

Butters is excited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, in the all-new episode titled, “Credigree Weed St. Patrick’s Day Special" premiering March 16 at 8p ET/PT on Comedy Central.
03/14/2022
03:30

It's ME DAY
South ParkS25 E6

Saint Patrick descends to Farty O'Cools and ruins the party for everyone.
03/17/2022
01:41

You Sold the Special
South ParkS25 E6

Randy is furious that Towelie sold all their weed to Credigree.
03/17/2022
03:16

The Power of St. Patrick
South ParkS25 E6

The South Park police are defenseless against Randy's magical powers.
03/17/2022
01:01

The Story of St. Patrick
South ParkS25 E6

Butters preaches the history of Saint Patrick.
03/12/2025
01:18

You Gotta Bust Me Out of Jail
South ParkS25 E6

An incarcerated Randy calls Stan to help bust him out of jail.
03/17/2022
01:07

Two and a Half Tons of Credigree Weed
South ParkS25 E6

The owner of the Irish Pub, Farty O'Cool's, orders 2.5 tons of weed from Credigree.
03/17/2022
01:15

Send Me a Leprechaun
South ParkS25 E6

Butters prays to Saint Patrick to send him a leprechaun and help him get out of jail.
03/17/2022
01:33

A Tiny St. Patrick's Day Pinch
South ParkS25 E6

After being arrested for sexual assult, Butters meets with his public defender at the Park County police station.
03/17/2022
02:01

It's Called Cultural Appropriation
South ParkS25 E6

Randy claims Steven is appropriating his culture and the two fight.
03/17/2022