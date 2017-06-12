South America
I'm Your Vice Principal
Season 21 E 9 • 11/29/2017
PC Principal and Vice Principal Woman rush to make sure the school kids are safe while Canada's attacked.
More
Watching
01:47
80's MusicSouth AmericaS21 E10
The kids look for Ike at the cabin where the boys destroyed Cartman's stuff, convinced he was Skank Hunt. Meanwhile, Ike follows the President's trail.
12/06/2017
01:06
A Fox TrapSouth AmericaS21 E10
The parents realize some of the kids have gone missing. Meanwhile, to catch the president, Officer Bright unveils a new plan.
12/06/2017
00:44
A Safe Work EnvironmentSouth AmericaS21 E9
Heather Conduct, a representative from Human Resources, arrives at the school to explain appropriate workplace relationships.
11/29/2017
01:25
But They're Co-WorkersSouth AmericaS21 E10
Convinced they have found the President, Randy and the rest of the search party find something even more horrific.
12/06/2017
01:28
Don't Brainwash Our KidsSouth AmericaS21 E10
Mr. And Mrs. White bring their concerns to the Principal and Vice Principal, but PC Principal and Vice Principal Strong have other things on their minds.
12/06/2017
01:02
Go Ahead and Take the White's SandwichesSouth AmericaS21 E10
Randy and some of the other parents confront Bob White about helping the President.
12/06/2017
01:46
He's Gonna Get MeSouth AmericaS21 E10
The Whites try to calm their daughter who is convinced the President is out to get her. Meanwhile, Kyle tries to apologize, to Ike, for destroying Toronto.
12/06/2017
01:05
Hearing Them in Your Mind And HeartSouth AmericaS21 E9
PC Principal goes to the doctor for help with the strange "ringing" in his ears.
11/29/2017
01:26
I Got a Little ChubSouth AmericaS21 E9
Mr. Mackey and Miss Conduct's role-playing exercise is interrupted by a national emergency. Meanwhile, Kyle tells President Garrison precisely what he wants.
11/29/2017
01:22
I Saw Him TooSouth AmericaS21 E10
The kids of South Park realize that something strange is going on.
12/06/2017
01:42
I'm Your Vice PrincipalSouth AmericaS21 E9
PC Principal and Vice Principal Woman rush to make sure the school kids are safe while Canada's attacked.
11/29/2017
01:22
Mean Degrading Backwards TrashSouth AmericaS21 E9
While being interviewed, Kyle claims that Canada is to blame for the state of our country.
11/29/2017
01:34
Millennials Against CanadaSouth AmericaS21 E9
Kyle and MAC shut down production of "The New Terrance & Phillip" show. Meanwhile, Stan and the rest of the boys ask Kyle to back off.
11/29/2017
01:20
No More Doody JokesSouth AmericaS21 E9
After taking a look at himself in the mirror, Kyle decides to make some changes.
11/29/2017
00:57
Our Countries Better Be PreparedSouth AmericaS21 E9
The Canadian Prime Minister of Streaming arrives at the White House to demand the President of the United States do something about Millenials Against Canada.
11/29/2017
01:16
Stand StrongSouth AmericaS21 E10
While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
12/06/2017
00:57
We'll All HelpSouth AmericaS21 E10
The kids unite to help Kyle find Ike and save the town to kick-ass 80's music.
12/06/2017
01:34
With A Little LoveSouth AmericaS21 E9
Vice Principal Strong Woman addresses the faculty of South Park Elementary, but PC Principal has something else on his mind.
11/29/2017
01:46
You All Want to Get Rid of HimSouth AmericaS21 E10
While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
12/06/2017
01:28
You Want to Blame Farts?South AmericaS21 E9
Kyle goes to the new Vice Principal and offers his theory as to why the culture at the school is so toxic. Meanwhile, Cartman and Heidi play a prank on Kyle.
11/29/2017