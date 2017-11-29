South America

Mean Degrading Backwards Trash

Season 21 E 9 • 11/29/2017

While being interviewed, Kyle claims that Canada is to blame for the state of our country.

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00:44

A Safe Work Environment
South AmericaS21 E9

Heather Conduct, a representative from Human Resources, arrives at the school to explain appropriate workplace relationships.
11/29/2017
01:26

Comedy Geniuses
South AmericaS21 E9

Terrance and Phillip pitch their new show idea to Netflix.
11/29/2017
01:28

Don't Brainwash Our Kids
South AmericaS21 E10

Mr. And Mrs. White bring their concerns to the Principal and Vice Principal, but PC Principal and Vice Principal Strong have other things on their minds.
12/06/2017
01:46

He's Gonna Get Me
South AmericaS21 E10

The Whites try to calm their daughter who is convinced the President is out to get her. Meanwhile, Kyle tries to apologize, to Ike, for destroying Toronto.
12/06/2017
01:05

Hearing Them in Your Mind And Heart
South AmericaS21 E9

PC Principal goes to the doctor for help with the strange "ringing" in his ears.
11/29/2017
01:26

I Got a Little Chub
South AmericaS21 E9

Mr. Mackey and Miss Conduct's role-playing exercise is interrupted by a national emergency. Meanwhile, Kyle tells President Garrison precisely what he wants.
11/29/2017
01:22

I Saw Him Too
South AmericaS21 E10

The kids of South Park realize that something strange is going on.
12/06/2017
01:16

I'll Give you Two Pesos
South AmericaS21 E9

All the kids, except Kyle, enjoy the "New Terrance & Phillip Show."
11/29/2017
01:42

I'm Your Vice Principal
South AmericaS21 E9

PC Principal and Vice Principal Woman rush to make sure the school kids are safe while Canada's attacked.
11/29/2017
01:41

It's Saturday
South AmericaS21 E8

With the science fair cancelled, Heidi and Cartman spend some time together. Meanwhile, after the loss of the Water Bears, the NFL devises a new plan to save the league.
11/15/2017
01:10

Let Cartman Have It
South AmericaS21 E9

Cartman and Heidi get into a hallway brawl because Cartman wants to watch Terrance & Phillip, with his friends, instead of going out on date night with Heidi.
11/29/2017
01:22

Mean Degrading Backwards Trash
South AmericaS21 E9

While being interviewed, Kyle claims that Canada is to blame for the state of our country.
11/29/2017
01:34

Millennials Against Canada
South AmericaS21 E9

Kyle and MAC shut down production of "The New Terrance & Phillip" show. Meanwhile, Stan and the rest of the boys ask Kyle to back off.
11/29/2017
01:20

No More Doody Jokes
South AmericaS21 E9

After taking a look at himself in the mirror, Kyle decides to make some changes.
11/29/2017
00:57

Our Countries Better Be Prepared
South AmericaS21 E9

The Canadian Prime Minister of Streaming arrives at the White House to demand the President of the United States do something about Millenials Against Canada.
11/29/2017
01:26

Role-Playing, Alright
South AmericaS21 E9

Mr. Mackey and Miss Conduct try to role-play an appropriate work conversation.
11/29/2017
01:16

Stand Strong
South AmericaS21 E10

While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
12/06/2017
01:34

With A Little Love
South AmericaS21 E9

Vice Principal Strong Woman addresses the faculty of South Park Elementary, but PC Principal has something else on his mind.
11/29/2017
01:46

You All Want to Get Rid of Him
South AmericaS21 E10

While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
12/06/2017
01:28

You Want to Blame Farts?
South AmericaS21 E9

Kyle goes to the new Vice Principal and offers his theory as to why the culture at the school is so toxic. Meanwhile, Cartman and Heidi play a prank on Kyle.
11/29/2017
01:01

You're Playing With Fire
South AmericaS21 E9

PC Principal confides his feelings for Strong Woman to Mr. Mackey, and the two develop a plan.
11/29/2017