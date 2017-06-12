South America

I Saw Him Too

Season 21 E 10 • 12/06/2017

The kids of South Park realize that something strange is going on.

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01:47

80's Music
South AmericaS21 E10

The kids look for Ike at the cabin where the boys destroyed Cartman's stuff, convinced he was Skank Hunt. Meanwhile, Ike follows the President's trail.
12/06/2017
01:06

A Fox Trap
South AmericaS21 E10

The parents realize some of the kids have gone missing. Meanwhile, to catch the president, Officer Bright unveils a new plan.
12/06/2017
00:44

A Safe Work Environment
South AmericaS21 E9

Heather Conduct, a representative from Human Resources, arrives at the school to explain appropriate workplace relationships.
11/29/2017
01:25

But They're Co-Workers
South AmericaS21 E10

Convinced they have found the President, Randy and the rest of the search party find something even more horrific.
12/06/2017
01:28

Don't Brainwash Our Kids
South AmericaS21 E10

Mr. And Mrs. White bring their concerns to the Principal and Vice Principal, but PC Principal and Vice Principal Strong have other things on their minds.
12/06/2017
01:02

Go Ahead and Take the White's Sandwiches
South AmericaS21 E10

Randy and some of the other parents confront Bob White about helping the President.
12/06/2017
01:46

He's Gonna Get Me
South AmericaS21 E10

The Whites try to calm their daughter who is convinced the President is out to get her. Meanwhile, Kyle tries to apologize, to Ike, for destroying Toronto.
12/06/2017
01:26

I Got a Little Chub
South AmericaS21 E9

Mr. Mackey and Miss Conduct's role-playing exercise is interrupted by a national emergency. Meanwhile, Kyle tells President Garrison precisely what he wants.
11/29/2017
01:22

I Saw Him Too
South AmericaS21 E10

The kids of South Park realize that something strange is going on.
12/06/2017
01:42

I'm Your Vice Principal
South AmericaS21 E9

PC Principal and Vice Principal Woman rush to make sure the school kids are safe while Canada's attacked.
11/29/2017
02:47

It's Up to the Whites
South AmericaS21 E10

After capturing the President, Ike and the kids return to town. While Heidi comes to terms with what she has become, the President escapes.
12/06/2017
01:22

Mean Degrading Backwards Trash
South AmericaS21 E9

While being interviewed, Kyle claims that Canada is to blame for the state of our country.
11/29/2017
01:34

Millennials Against Canada
South AmericaS21 E9

Kyle and MAC shut down production of "The New Terrance & Phillip" show. Meanwhile, Stan and the rest of the boys ask Kyle to back off.
11/29/2017
00:57

Our Countries Better Be Prepared
South AmericaS21 E9

The Canadian Prime Minister of Streaming arrives at the White House to demand the President of the United States do something about Millenials Against Canada.
11/29/2017
01:16

Stand Strong
South AmericaS21 E10

While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
12/06/2017
00:57

We'll All Help
South AmericaS21 E10

The kids unite to help Kyle find Ike and save the town to kick-ass 80's music.
12/06/2017
01:39

Where Do I Begin
South AmericaS22 E1

Randy enlists the help of the rest of the parents to prove to Sharon how compassionate he can be. Meanwhile, Cartman tries to convince Tolkien to let him cheat during the math test.
09/26/2018
01:46

You All Want to Get Rid of Him
South AmericaS21 E10

While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
12/06/2017
01:00

You Don't Want to Know
South AmericaS21 E10

Randy tells the rest of the town about what they found in the woods.
12/06/2017
01:10

You Tried to Kill Me
South AmericaS21 E10

Heidi and Cartman get into another fight about their relationship but are interrupted when the President finds them.
12/06/2017
01:01

You're Playing With Fire
South AmericaS21 E9

PC Principal confides his feelings for Strong Woman to Mr. Mackey, and the two develop a plan.
11/29/2017