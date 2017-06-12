South America
80's Music
Season 21 E 10 • 12/06/2017
The kids look for Ike at the cabin where the boys destroyed Cartman's stuff, convinced he was Skank Hunt. Meanwhile, Ike follows the President's trail.
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01:47
80's MusicSouth AmericaS21 E10
The kids look for Ike at the cabin where the boys destroyed Cartman's stuff, convinced he was Skank Hunt. Meanwhile, Ike follows the President's trail.
12/06/2017
01:06
A Fox TrapSouth AmericaS21 E10
The parents realize some of the kids have gone missing. Meanwhile, to catch the president, Officer Bright unveils a new plan.
12/06/2017
01:25
But They're Co-WorkersSouth AmericaS21 E10
Convinced they have found the President, Randy and the rest of the search party find something even more horrific.
12/06/2017
01:30
Crazy TimeSouth AmericaS22 E1
Sharon calls all the parents together to talk about the recent events at South Park Elementary.
09/26/2018
01:28
Don't Brainwash Our KidsSouth AmericaS21 E10
Mr. And Mrs. White bring their concerns to the Principal and Vice Principal, but PC Principal and Vice Principal Strong have other things on their minds.
12/06/2017
01:02
Go Ahead and Take the White's SandwichesSouth AmericaS21 E10
Randy and some of the other parents confront Bob White about helping the President.
12/06/2017
01:46
He's Gonna Get MeSouth AmericaS21 E10
The Whites try to calm their daughter who is convinced the President is out to get her. Meanwhile, Kyle tries to apologize, to Ike, for destroying Toronto.
12/06/2017
01:13
I Cheated Off TolkienSouth AmericaS22 E1
As Ms. Nelson teaches the kids about fractions, the class is interrupted.
09/26/2018
01:26
I Got a Little ChubSouth AmericaS21 E9
Mr. Mackey and Miss Conduct's role-playing exercise is interrupted by a national emergency. Meanwhile, Kyle tells President Garrison precisely what he wants.
11/29/2017
01:22
I Saw Him TooSouth AmericaS21 E10
The kids of South Park realize that something strange is going on.
12/06/2017
01:42
I'm Your Vice PrincipalSouth AmericaS21 E9
PC Principal and Vice Principal Woman rush to make sure the school kids are safe while Canada's attacked.
11/29/2017
01:43
It Used to be a Big DealSouth AmericaS22 E1
Sharon tries to get everyone to feel like she does, but it backfires.
09/26/2018
02:47
It's Up to the WhitesSouth AmericaS21 E10
After capturing the President, Ike and the kids return to town. While Heidi comes to terms with what she has become, the President escapes.
12/06/2017
01:09
Maybe This IS a Big DealSouth AmericaS22 E1
Gerald and Stephen try to console Randy, but after talking with his friends, Randy realizes the situation with Sharon may be a lot more complex.
09/26/2018
01:16
Stand StrongSouth AmericaS21 E10
While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
12/06/2017
00:57
We'll All HelpSouth AmericaS21 E10
The kids unite to help Kyle find Ike and save the town to kick-ass 80's music.
12/06/2017
01:39
Where Do I BeginSouth AmericaS22 E1
Randy enlists the help of the rest of the parents to prove to Sharon how compassionate he can be. Meanwhile, Cartman tries to convince Tolkien to let him cheat during the math test.
09/26/2018
01:46
You All Want to Get Rid of HimSouth AmericaS21 E10
While out for a bike ride, Tweek sees something terrifying in the woods. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister makes a demand and urges all Canadians to answer the call to stand with their country.
12/06/2017
02:01
You Didn't Like It EitherSouth AmericaS22 E1
Cartman and Tolkien race to class to take their math test before it's too late
09/26/2018
01:00
You Don't Want to KnowSouth AmericaS21 E10
Randy tells the rest of the town about what they found in the woods.
12/06/2017