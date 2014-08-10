South Park

Our Handicar's Here

Season 18 E 4 • 10/15/2014

Timmy's new transportation company takes South Park by storm.

01:27

He's Getting Itchy Feet
South ParkS18 E3

Randy has second thoughts about continuing his career as Lorde.
10/08/2014
00:33

Yeah Yeah Yeah...
South ParkS18 E3

Randy tries to write a new Lorde song.
10/08/2014
00:58

She's a Good Geologist
South ParkS18 E3

The reporter from Spin Magazine learns about Lorde's double life as a geologist.
10/08/2014
01:24

"Erica" Meets "Wendyl"
South ParkS18 E3

Wendy joins Cartman in the transgender bathroom, and Cartman is NOT happy about having to share it.
10/08/2014
02:43

I AM Lorde
South ParkS18 E3

Randy finally reveals his big secret... that he IS Lorde. Randy then shows Stan how the music is made.
10/08/2014
00:45

I'm Confused
South ParkS18 E3

Stan doesn't know which bathroom to use.
10/08/2014
00:56

Big Ol' Fat Cissy
South ParkS18 E3

E! News reports about Lorde's silence. Meanwhile, Cartman and Butters confront Stan for being "intolerant".
10/08/2014
01:16

What I Would Say to Lorde
South ParkS18 E3

What I Would Say to Lorde
10/08/2014
01:26

Lorde's New Song
South ParkS18 E3

Everyone in South Park hears Lorde's awesome new song.
10/08/2014
01:05

Stan's Bathroom
South ParkS18 E3

At a school assembly, Principal Victoria announces they're getting rid of the transgender bathroom.
10/08/2014
01:39

01:28

Psyched for Summer Camp?!
South ParkS18 E4

Counselor Steve goes over the fundraising totals for the Summer Camp Charity Drive.
10/15/2014
01:35

Kill the Snake
South ParkS18 E4

The cab drivers assemble to discuss what to do about Handicar, while Nathan and Mimsy offer up a solution.
10/15/2014
01:31

We Got A MESSAGE For Ya!
South ParkS18 E4

The Cab Drivers try to send Timmy a "message"... but it doesn't work.
10/15/2014
02:02

Kiss Your Business Goodbye
South ParkS18 E4

Nathan plots to take down Handicar from the inside, by sexually harassing customers.
10/15/2014
00:51

Earn Your Handicap
South ParkS18 E4

Butters' Dad joins the new fleet of Handicar drivers.
10/15/2014
01:48

It's Just So Damn Handy!
South ParkS18 E4

After unveiling the new Tesla D, Elon Musk discusses his concerns about the growing threat of Handicar.
10/15/2014
01:46

On The Brink of Wacky Races
South ParkS18 E4

Nathan challenges Timmy to a friendly race. Meanwhile, the news spreads about the return of Wacky Races.
10/15/2014
01:17

Mathew McConaughey is a Handicar Driver
South ParkS18 E4

The townspeople panic to stockpile cereal. Meanwhile, the Handicar drivers all rally behind Timmy.
10/15/2014
01:32

Giggling Gulch
South ParkS18 E4

The Wacky Races get started, and Nathan reveals his plan to sabotage Handicar.
10/15/2014
01:09

Out Of Queefs
South ParkS18 E4

The Wacky Races continue as the first few cars battle to transport the passenger.
10/15/2014