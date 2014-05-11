South America
Everyone Is Doing This?
Season 18 E 6 • 11/05/2014
Terrance and Phillip get a lesson on the five principles of "freemium" games.
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Watching
01:04
BEELZABOOT!South AmericaS18 E6
The Minister of Mobile Gaming finally reveals his true self.
11/05/2014
01:41
Behind The BUSHSouth AmericaS18 E5
During an interview with Mrs. Tucker, Butters' Dad hijacks the video feed to warn people about drones.
10/29/2014
00:58
Built an Addiction MachineSouth AmericaS18 E6
The Minister of Mobile Gaming is finally called out about his game preying on people's addictions.
11/05/2014
00:43
Drone RiotsSouth AmericaS18 E5
After news spreads about the Police's use of excessive force, the town breaks out into full scale drone riots.
10/29/2014
01:08
Drones Are...Spooky?South AmericaS18 E5
Butters' Dad shares his growing concerns about the drone hobby with Randy.
10/29/2014
01:13
Drones Can't Resist BushSouth AmericaS18 E5
Amid the standoff between civilian and police drones, Cartman finds a way to use "Craig's Mom" to solve the problem.
10/29/2014
00:57
Everyone Is Doing This?South AmericaS18 E6
Terrance and Phillip get a lesson on the five principles of "freemium" games.
11/05/2014
01:31
Gargantuan Thicket of Madness!South AmericaS18 E5
After being saved by Craig's Mom, the whole town gathers to honor her bush.
10/29/2014
01:04
Get Off Your High Horse!South AmericaS18 E6
Canada finally returns to normal. Meanwhile, Stan and Grandpa Marsh play board games to avoid their addictions.
11/05/2014
01:04
I HAD a ProblemSouth AmericaS18 E6
Stan's parents confront him about his reckless mobile spending. Later, they discuss where his addictive tendencies came from.
11/05/2014
01:28
I Just Want to End ThisSouth AmericaS18 E5
Butters confronts Cartman about coming clean. Meanwhile, Butters' Dad tries to put an end to his drone hobby once and for all.
10/29/2014
01:08
I LOST MY CRUTCHES!South AmericaS18 E6
Jimmy comes clean about his own mobile gaming demons.
11/05/2014
01:39
I Mean, Come OnSouth AmericaS18 E6
The boys talk to Stan about missing school, and then confront Jimmy about pushing the game on other kids.
11/05/2014
01:09
I Need HelpSouth AmericaS18 E6
After Stan admits he has a problem, Jimmy offers his advice. Meanwhile, the boys get the word out about Terrance and Phillip hiring "pushers".
11/05/2014
01:16
It's Called A SMORGASVEINSouth AmericaS18 E6
Stan continues to buy more Canadough, and Randy has finally had enough.
11/05/2014
01:30
Kid's Got DemonsSouth AmericaS18 E6
After explaining the cause of addiction, Satan borrows Stan's soul.
11/05/2014
01:12
Please Drink ResponsiblySouth AmericaS18 E6
The Canadian Government vows to start an awareness campaign about playing mobile games in moderation.
11/05/2014
01:54
Privacy Is GoneSouth AmericaS18 E5
Craig's parents go to the police to try and get help. Meanwhile, Butters confronts Cartman about continuing to exploit Craig's mom.
10/29/2014
01:43
Seeing Through The CharadeSouth AmericaS18 E6
The Prince of Canada and Minister of Mobile Gaming explain the model behind "freemium" games to Terrance and Phillip.
11/05/2014
01:38
Stan vs. The Canadian DevilSouth AmericaS18 E6
With the power of Satan inside him, Stan descends on Canada and battles Beelzaboot.
11/05/2014