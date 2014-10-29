South America

Privacy Is Gone

Season 18 E 5 • 10/29/2014

Craig's parents go to the police to try and get help. Meanwhile, Butters confronts Cartman about continuing to exploit Craig's mom.

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01:41

Behind The BUSH
South AmericaS18 E5

During an interview with Mrs. Tucker, Butters' Dad hijacks the video feed to warn people about drones.
10/29/2014
00:43

Drone Riots
South AmericaS18 E5

After news spreads about the Police's use of excessive force, the town breaks out into full scale drone riots.
10/29/2014
01:08

Drones Are...Spooky?
South AmericaS18 E5

Butters' Dad shares his growing concerns about the drone hobby with Randy.
10/29/2014
01:13

Drones Can't Resist Bush
South AmericaS18 E5

Amid the standoff between civilian and police drones, Cartman finds a way to use "Craig's Mom" to solve the problem.
10/29/2014
00:57

Everyone Is Doing This?
South AmericaS18 E6

Terrance and Phillip get a lesson on the five principles of "freemium" games.
11/05/2014
01:56

Full Metal Bush
South AmericaS18 E5

Cartman breaks his silence about Craig's Mom's bush, and Butters confronts him after everyone at school finds out about it.
10/29/2014
01:31

Gargantuan Thicket of Madness!
South AmericaS18 E5

After being saved by Craig's Mom, the whole town gathers to honor her bush.
10/29/2014
01:32

Giggling Gulch
South AmericaS18 E4

The Wacky Races get started, and Nathan reveals his plan to sabotage Handicar.
10/15/2014
01:01

Hypocrite Dick Spy
South AmericaS18 E5

With the Neighborhood Watch in full effect, Kyle blames Cartman for the influx of drones.
10/29/2014
01:02

I Don't Wanna Go To Camp!!
South AmericaS18 E4

Nathan has some communication problems with his Mom.
10/15/2014
01:04

I HAD a Problem
South AmericaS18 E6

Stan's parents confront him about his reckless mobile spending. Later, they discuss where his addictive tendencies came from.
11/05/2014
01:28

I Just Want to End This
South AmericaS18 E5

Butters confronts Cartman about coming clean. Meanwhile, Butters' Dad tries to put an end to his drone hobby once and for all.
10/29/2014
01:39

I Mean, Come On
South AmericaS18 E6

The boys talk to Stan about missing school, and then confront Jimmy about pushing the game on other kids.
11/05/2014
01:11

I'm So Bored
South AmericaS18 E5

Cartman discovers Butter's dad has a drone.
10/29/2014
01:16

It Flies By Itself
South AmericaS18 E5

After it's "eerie behavior", Butters' Dad tries to return his drone.
10/29/2014
01:17

Mathew McConaughey is a Handicar Driver
South AmericaS18 E4

The townspeople panic to stockpile cereal. Meanwhile, the Handicar drivers all rally behind Timmy.
10/15/2014
01:09

Out Of Queefs
South AmericaS18 E4

The Wacky Races continue as the first few cars battle to transport the passenger.
10/15/2014
01:54

Privacy Is Gone
South AmericaS18 E5

Craig's parents go to the police to try and get help. Meanwhile, Butters confronts Cartman about continuing to exploit Craig's mom.
10/29/2014
01:43

Seeing Through The Charade
South AmericaS18 E6

The Prince of Canada and Minister of Mobile Gaming explain the model behind "freemium" games to Terrance and Phillip.
11/05/2014
01:14

We've Got Full Bush!
South AmericaS18 E5

Cartman, Butters and Kenny take the drone for a spin through the neighborhood.
10/29/2014
01:12

You Got A Problem, Stotch?!
South AmericaS18 E5

Craig's Dad angrily confronts Butters' Dad about the drone spying on his wife.
10/29/2014