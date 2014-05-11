South America

BEELZABOOT!

Season 18 E 6 • 11/05/2014

The Minister of Mobile Gaming finally reveals his true self.

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01:04

BEELZABOOT!
South AmericaS18 E6

The Minister of Mobile Gaming finally reveals his true self.
11/05/2014
00:58

Built an Addiction Machine
South AmericaS18 E6

The Minister of Mobile Gaming is finally called out about his game preying on people's addictions.
11/05/2014
00:45

Cure De Gars
South AmericaS18 E7

Cartman tells the boys about his latest prank on Butters.
11/12/2014
00:57

Everyone Is Doing This?
South AmericaS18 E6

Terrance and Phillip get a lesson on the five principles of "freemium" games.
11/05/2014
01:04

Get Off Your High Horse!
South AmericaS18 E6

Canada finally returns to normal. Meanwhile, Stan and Grandpa Marsh play board games to avoid their addictions.
11/05/2014
01:04

Grounded in Virtual Reality
South AmericaS18 E7

Butters is confronted by Cartman about what's real.
11/12/2014
01:04

I HAD a Problem
South AmericaS18 E6

Stan's parents confront him about his reckless mobile spending. Later, they discuss where his addictive tendencies came from.
11/05/2014
01:08

I LOST MY CRUTCHES!
South AmericaS18 E6

Jimmy comes clean about his own mobile gaming demons.
11/05/2014
01:39

I Mean, Come On
South AmericaS18 E6

The boys talk to Stan about missing school, and then confront Jimmy about pushing the game on other kids.
11/05/2014
01:09

I Need Help
South AmericaS18 E6

After Stan admits he has a problem, Jimmy offers his advice. Meanwhile, the boys get the word out about Terrance and Phillip hiring "pushers".
11/05/2014
01:36

I'M A BAAAAD MAN!
South AmericaS18 E7

Butters goes off the grid in "virtual reality" and winds up getting stabbed by a hooker.
11/12/2014
01:41

It's All So Reallll!!
South AmericaS18 E7

With Cartman as his guide, Butters visits the school in "virtual reality".
11/12/2014
01:16

It's Called A SMORGASVEIN
South AmericaS18 E6

Stan continues to buy more Canadough, and Randy has finally had enough.
11/05/2014
01:30

Kid's Got Demons
South AmericaS18 E6

After explaining the cause of addiction, Satan borrows Stan's soul.
11/05/2014
01:42

Malfunction With The Headset
South AmericaS18 E7

Customer Service calls Cartman with news that HE is actually the one stuck in virtual reality.
11/12/2014
01:49

Manipulate Reality
South AmericaS18 E7

Cartman surprises Butters in the hospital with some shocking news... none of this is real.
11/12/2014
01:12

Please Drink Responsibly
South AmericaS18 E6

The Canadian Government vows to start an awareness campaign about playing mobile games in moderation.
11/05/2014
01:43

Seeing Through The Charade
South AmericaS18 E6

The Prince of Canada and Minister of Mobile Gaming explain the model behind "freemium" games to Terrance and Phillip.
11/05/2014
01:09

Something Supernatural
South AmericaS18 E7

After getting more grounded, Butters calls Kyle for help. Meanwhile, Kenny and the boys discover a comatose Cartman.
11/12/2014
01:38

Stan vs. The Canadian Devil
South AmericaS18 E6

With the power of Satan inside him, Stan descends on Canada and battles Beelzaboot.
11/05/2014
01:12

You Two Have Demons
South AmericaS18 E6

Randy takes Stan to the casino to witness Grandpa Marsh's gambling, and then confronts them both about their addictions.
11/05/2014