South America

It's Called A SMORGASVEIN

Season 18 E 6 • 11/05/2014

Stan continues to buy more Canadough, and Randy has finally had enough.

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01:04

BEELZABOOT!
South AmericaS18 E6

The Minister of Mobile Gaming finally reveals his true self.
11/05/2014
00:58

Built an Addiction Machine
South AmericaS18 E6

The Minister of Mobile Gaming is finally called out about his game preying on people's addictions.
11/05/2014
00:45

Cure De Gars
South AmericaS18 E7

Cartman tells the boys about his latest prank on Butters.
11/12/2014
01:13

Drones Can't Resist Bush
South AmericaS18 E5

Amid the standoff between civilian and police drones, Cartman finds a way to use "Craig's Mom" to solve the problem.
10/29/2014
00:57

Everyone Is Doing This?
South AmericaS18 E6

Terrance and Phillip get a lesson on the five principles of "freemium" games.
11/05/2014
01:31

Gargantuan Thicket of Madness!
South AmericaS18 E5

After being saved by Craig's Mom, the whole town gathers to honor her bush.
10/29/2014
01:04

Get Off Your High Horse!
South AmericaS18 E6

Canada finally returns to normal. Meanwhile, Stan and Grandpa Marsh play board games to avoid their addictions.
11/05/2014
01:04

I HAD a Problem
South AmericaS18 E6

Stan's parents confront him about his reckless mobile spending. Later, they discuss where his addictive tendencies came from.
11/05/2014
01:28

I Just Want to End This
South AmericaS18 E5

Butters confronts Cartman about coming clean. Meanwhile, Butters' Dad tries to put an end to his drone hobby once and for all.
10/29/2014
01:08

I LOST MY CRUTCHES!
South AmericaS18 E6

Jimmy comes clean about his own mobile gaming demons.
11/05/2014
01:39

I Mean, Come On
South AmericaS18 E6

The boys talk to Stan about missing school, and then confront Jimmy about pushing the game on other kids.
11/05/2014
01:09

I Need Help
South AmericaS18 E6

After Stan admits he has a problem, Jimmy offers his advice. Meanwhile, the boys get the word out about Terrance and Phillip hiring "pushers".
11/05/2014
01:36

I'M A BAAAAD MAN!
South AmericaS18 E7

Butters goes off the grid in "virtual reality" and winds up getting stabbed by a hooker.
11/12/2014
01:41

It's All So Reallll!!
South AmericaS18 E7

With Cartman as his guide, Butters visits the school in "virtual reality".
11/12/2014
01:16

It's Called A SMORGASVEIN
South AmericaS18 E6

Stan continues to buy more Canadough, and Randy has finally had enough.
11/05/2014
01:30

Kid's Got Demons
South AmericaS18 E6

After explaining the cause of addiction, Satan borrows Stan's soul.
11/05/2014
01:49

Manipulate Reality
South AmericaS18 E7

Cartman surprises Butters in the hospital with some shocking news... none of this is real.
11/12/2014
01:12

Please Drink Responsibly
South AmericaS18 E6

The Canadian Government vows to start an awareness campaign about playing mobile games in moderation.
11/05/2014
01:43

Seeing Through The Charade
South AmericaS18 E6

The Prince of Canada and Minister of Mobile Gaming explain the model behind "freemium" games to Terrance and Phillip.
11/05/2014
01:38

Stan vs. The Canadian Devil
South AmericaS18 E6

With the power of Satan inside him, Stan descends on Canada and battles Beelzaboot.
11/05/2014
01:12

You Two Have Demons
South AmericaS18 E6

Randy takes Stan to the casino to witness Grandpa Marsh's gambling, and then confronts them both about their addictions.
11/05/2014