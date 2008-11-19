South Park

Not in the Approved Kit?!

Season 13 E 6 • 04/15/2009

The Space Cops wonder what happened to Finland, and Stan comes clean about their pinewood derby car.

01:33

Did You Get Gay?
South ParkS12 E14

Butters is weak with hunger, but his Parents still can't ground him.
11/19/2008
01:05

Burning Down Hot Topic
South ParkS12 E14

The Goth Kids drive a stake through the heart of the South Park Vampire Society.
11/19/2008
01:36

They're Bogarting Our Style
South ParkS12 E14

The Goth Kids continue to be mistaken for Vamp Kids.
11/19/2008
01:11

It's All Clammy and Tomato-y
South ParkS12 E14

Butter's sneaks into Cartman's bedroom to feed.
11/19/2008
01:20

That's True, Bloodrayne
South ParkS12 E14

The Goth Kids discover an influx of Vamp kids hijacking their style.
11/19/2008
01:29

Douchebag Vampire Wanna-Be Boner
South ParkS12 E14

Butters is back to normal, and the Goth Kids teach us all a valuable lesson.
11/19/2008
01:34

Happy Trails To You
South ParkS12 E14

Butters attempts to spy on the Vampire Kids in the gym.
11/19/2008
01:44

A Well Organized Pantry
South ParkS12 E14

Butters gets in trouble for leaving the pantry unalphabetized.
11/19/2008
01:49

Scottsdale
South ParkS12 E14

Sick of this Vampire crap, the Goth Kids take matters into their own hands.
11/19/2008
02:41

First Contact
South ParkS13 E6

South Park has it's first official encounter with alien life.
04/15/2009
01:39

Not in the Approved Kit?!
South ParkS13 E6

The Space Cops wonder what happened to Finland, and Stan comes clean about their pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
01:03

I'm Not Going to Space Jail
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan need to build another pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
01:50

Look Real Close At The Axles
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan take on Baby Fark McGee-zax, and the people of South Park fall into some serious space cash.
04/15/2009
01:44

Well, That Sucks
South ParkS13 E6

The people of Earth find out the truth behind the stolen space cash.
04/15/2009
01:37

In Persuit of Baby Fark McGee-zax
South ParkS13 E6

The Intergalactic Police search for a fugitive alien.
04/15/2009
02:24

No Space Cash
South ParkS13 E6

The Intergalactic Police return in search of the stolen space cash.
04/15/2009
00:56

That's Cuz You're A Chick
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan put the finishing touches on their pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
00:39

Troubled Rebel Princess
South ParkS13 E6

Authorities are shocked and baffled over the theft of a particle accelerator magnet.
04/15/2009
01:20

You'll Have to Learn How to Lie Correctly Someday
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan check in at the Pinewood Derby State Championship.
04/15/2009
01:11

Suck On That, Hollis!
South ParkS13 E6

The Marshes and Hollises face off in the final heat of the Pinewood Derby.
04/15/2009
01:05

The Fastest Pinewood Derby Car Ever
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan's pinewood derby car may have reached warp speed.
04/15/2009