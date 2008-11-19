South Park

No Space Cash

Season 13 E 6 • 04/15/2009

The Intergalactic Police return in search of the stolen space cash.

Douchebag Vampire Wanna-Be Boner
South ParkS12 E14

Butters is back to normal, and the Goth Kids teach us all a valuable lesson.
11/19/2008
01:34

Happy Trails To You
South ParkS12 E14

Butters attempts to spy on the Vampire Kids in the gym.
11/19/2008
01:44

A Well Organized Pantry
South ParkS12 E14

Butters gets in trouble for leaving the pantry unalphabetized.
11/19/2008
01:49

Scottsdale
South ParkS12 E14

Sick of this Vampire crap, the Goth Kids take matters into their own hands.
11/19/2008
02:41

First Contact
South ParkS13 E6

South Park has it's first official encounter with alien life.
04/15/2009
01:39

Not in the Approved Kit?!
South ParkS13 E6

The Space Cops wonder what happened to Finland, and Stan comes clean about their pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
01:03

I'm Not Going to Space Jail
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan need to build another pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
01:50

Look Real Close At The Axles
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan take on Baby Fark McGee-zax, and the people of South Park fall into some serious space cash.
04/15/2009
01:44

Well, That Sucks
South ParkS13 E6

The people of Earth find out the truth behind the stolen space cash.
04/15/2009
01:37

In Persuit of Baby Fark McGee-zax
South ParkS13 E6

The Intergalactic Police search for a fugitive alien.
04/15/2009
02:24

No Space Cash
South ParkS13 E6

The Intergalactic Police return in search of the stolen space cash.
04/15/2009
00:56

That's Cuz You're A Chick
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan put the finishing touches on their pinewood derby car.
04/15/2009
00:39

Troubled Rebel Princess
South ParkS13 E6

Authorities are shocked and baffled over the theft of a particle accelerator magnet.
04/15/2009
01:20

You'll Have to Learn How to Lie Correctly Someday
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan check in at the Pinewood Derby State Championship.
04/15/2009
01:11

Suck On That, Hollis!
South ParkS13 E6

The Marshes and Hollises face off in the final heat of the Pinewood Derby.
04/15/2009
01:05

The Fastest Pinewood Derby Car Ever
South ParkS13 E6

Randy and Stan's pinewood derby car may have reached warp speed.
04/15/2009
01:35

We Gotta Get Rid of Finland
South ParkS13 E6

Stan reflects on his victory. Meanwhile, the world leaders are concerned Finland's going to squeal.
04/15/2009
01:16

Warp Speed For Our Species
South ParkS13 E6

Agents confront Stan and Randy about alien's first contact.
04/15/2009
02:32

Golden Rectum of the Gods
South ParkS13 E8

The boys learn about purgatory from the Doctor of Spooky Things.
10/07/2009
02:01

Billy Mays Here
South ParkS13 E8

After learning that Billy Mays' soul is not at rest, Cartman vows to help.
10/07/2009
02:08

Make Him Stop, Kyle!
South ParkS13 E8

Ike is haunted by the ghosts of dead celebrities.
10/07/2009