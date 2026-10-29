South America

Missed Anniversary

Season 29 • 11/11/2026

The kids feel horrible they forgot Tweek and Craig's anniversary. Cartman tries to make Tweek feel better, but makes the situation worse.

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01:03

Bullshit Cowboy
South AmericaS29

Nothing says America like beef from South America.
10/29/2026
01:38

Completely Ruth-less
South AmericaS29

As the boys plead with the local rancher to keep the beef in South America, a rival steakhouse arrives to take all the cattle to
10/29/2026
01:28

Heated Rivalry
South AmericaS29

Tweek and Craig get get advanced to AAA tier and star in a promotional commercial for South America Club Sports.
11/11/2026
01:06

I Don't Sound Like That
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Tweek and Craig get into an argument.
11/11/2026
02:21

I Know How You Feel
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When Craig freaks out about is future, Tweek is there to help him.
11/11/2026
01:44

Let's Save Our School
South AmericaS29

Back at school, the boys realize that they will never enjoy tacos, Salisbury steak, or sloppy joes unless they can convince the rest of the school to stand up for their right to eat beef.
10/29/2026
02:36

Missed Anniversary
South AmericaS29

The kids feel horrible they forgot Tweek and Craig's anniversary. Cartman tries to make Tweek feel better, but makes the situation worse.
11/11/2026
01:30

No More Salisbury Steak
South AmericaS29

After another terrible cafeteria lunch, the boys and Randy develop a plan to bring beef back to the school and South America.
10/29/2026
01:55

This is Club Sports (Montage)
South AmericaS29

Tweek and his parents experience their first day in Club Sports.
11/11/2026
01:21

We Are Fucking BACK!
South AmericaS29

Mr. Garrison and PC Principal announce some big changes to South America Elementary.
11/11/2026
01:41

Who Wouldn't Do That for Their Kids
South AmericaS29

While the kids participate in Club Sports, the parents get together.
11/11/2026