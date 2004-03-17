South Park

Parent's Consent

Season 8 E 2 • 03/24/2004

Cartman needs a parent to sign up for the Special Olympics.

Anime Roundup
South ParkS8 E1

An anime summary of the episode thus far.
03/17/2004
01:06

Prove Mel Gibson Wrong
South ParkS8 E1

Cartman badgers Kyle for being a cheap Jew.
03/17/2004
00:53

Animal Shelter
South ParkS8 E1

Butters escapes from an animal shelter.
03/17/2004
01:40

Community Outrage
South ParkS8 E1

The townspeople discuss Cartman's nakedness.
03/17/2004
01:35

Kyle's Morality
South ParkS8 E2

Kyle confronts Eric about his actions.
03/24/2004
02:48

Cheating is Wrong
South ParkS8 E2

Jimmy learns that cheating is wrong.
03/24/2004
00:41

The Special Olympics
South ParkS8 E2

The boys agree to cheer for Timmy and Jimmy at the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:00

Cartman's Special Plan
South ParkS8 E2

Cartman wants to pretend to have a disability so he can win the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:28

Doing His Research
South ParkS8 E2

Cartman researches the handicapped.
03/24/2004
01:04

Almost Caught
South ParkS8 E2

Jimmy's almost caught juicing in his room.
03/24/2004
00:35

01:27

A Chance to Change
South ParkS8 E2

Cartman convinces his mom to sign him up for the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:38

Timmy's Discovery
South ParkS8 E2

Timmy discovers Jimmy's bag of steroids.
03/24/2004
01:35

Cartman's Registration
South ParkS8 E2

Cartman signs up for the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:31

Timmy Goes to Mackey
South ParkS8 E2

Mr. Mackey has difficulty understanding Timmy.
03/24/2004
01:13

Jimmy's Roid Rage
South ParkS8 E2

Jimmy goes into a rage and beats up his girlfriend.
03/24/2004
01:09

The Games Begin
South ParkS8 E2

Cartman loses his first event.
03/24/2004
01:11

First and Last
South ParkS8 E2

Cartman can't keep up with the competition at the Special Olympics.
03/24/2004
01:10

Hail Mel Gibson, Amen
South ParkS8 E3

Kyle admits that Cartman was right about the Jews.
03/31/2004
01:19

Aramaic, Cool!
South ParkS8 E3

Cartman leads his Mel Gibson fan club on an anti-Semitic march.
03/31/2004
02:24

I've Seen the Passion 34 Times
South ParkS8 E3

Cartman and Kyle about the Passion.
03/31/2004